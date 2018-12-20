FORT MYERS, FL. – One of the most imposing players that has graced a high school playing floor in recent years, Kofi Cockburn continues to solidify his standing as a premier frontcourt prospect. Down to a final list of schools, the top-35 center is in no rush to make a college decision. Already taken an official visit to UConn, the Huskies remain a major presence within his recruitment. However, the competition for his commitment will not come easy as Illinois, Kansas, Pittsburgh and St. John’s remain in the picture.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Illinois: “Coach (Orlando) Antigua is from New York. He is very familiar with my family. He is a really cool guy and a good coach. We have built a relationship over the years so that could be a good fit for me.” Kansas: “I like them with their big men and how they make them better. I am trying to be a pro basically so I like how they get them to the next level.” Pittsburgh: “It is a great environment there. Pittsburgh has great fans and they basically want me to come in and start.” St. Johns: “They are selling the city of New York. It is close to my mom and my family. That is good to look at.” UConn: “Me coming in, becoming a starter, and leading the team basically. Helping win a national championship. They have a great environment.”

WHAT'S NEXT?