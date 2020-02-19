Cincinnati DB sets Pitt unofficial visit
Tamarion Crumpley is a 6'1" and 180-pound cornerback out of Cincinnati. He stars for Winton Woods High School and is a player who had a big February by earning offers from Cincinnati, Maryland and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news