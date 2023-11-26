One day after the end of the season, Pitt has made a change to the football coaching staff.

Pat Narduzzi announced Sunday afternoon that offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti has departed the staff.

Cignetti was hired to replace Mark Whipple after the 2021 season. He came to Pitt following two years at Boston College, but the Panthers’ offense struggled in the last two seasons.

In 2022, Pitt was carried by running back Israel Abanikanda, who led the ACC in rushing yards (1,431) and rushing touchdowns (20), and that performance led to the Panthers producing 43 offensive touchdowns in 13 games.

This season, things took a dive. Pitt scored just 27 total offensive touchdowns - 17 passing and 10 rushing - in 12 games. The Panthers were held to three or fewer offensive touchdowns nine times and they scored two or fewer in eight games.

After beating Louisville in the second week of October, Pitt scored a total of five offensive touchdowns over the next four games; not coincidentally, all four of those games were losses, including defeats at the hands of Wake Forest and Syracuse.

The Panthers’ quarterback situation, over which Cignetti had direct supervision and control, was particularly bad this season. Phil Jurkovec, who transferred from Boston College, where he played under Cignetti, started the first five games and struggled, completing a little more than 50% of his passes for six touchdowns and three interceptions as the team got off to a 1-4 start.

Jurkovec was replaced by Christian Veilleux, who transferred from Penn State this offseason and opened his time as Pitt’s starter with a bang, throwing two touchdown passes to upset Louisville.

But in Veilleux’s next four starts, he threw four touchdowns and six interceptions. In the loss to Syracuse at Yankee Stadium, he threw one interception and fumbled twice, and the Orange scored from all three of those turnovers.

Finally, Cignetti turned to Nate Yarnell for the final two starts of the season. Yarnell threw a touchdown pass to help lead Pitt past Boston College; in Saturday’s season finale at Duke, he completed 25-of-35 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to lose to the Blue Devils.

Now that Narduzzi has made a change at offensive coordinator, he will be looking to hire a new coach for that position for the sixth time since he took over as Pitt’s head coach in 2015. Since he joined the Panthers, Narduzzi has hired Jim Chaney, Matt Canada, Shawn Watson, Whipple and Cignetti.