Panther-lair - Christodoulou takes mature approach in 2020

Kirk Christodoulou is in his fourth year in the Pitt football program. The Australia native has served as the team’s starting punter in each of the previous two seasons, but he is starting to gain confidence in his third year as the primary punter.

Christodoulou has had his struggles in the past. He even lost his job for a game last year as well, but he has come back refocused in 2020 and is kicking the ball well with a 43.4 punt per average through three games, a career-best. The Panthers punter has been praised by both head coach Pat Narduzzi as well as special teams coordinator Andre Powell on multiple occasions for his play through the first three games.

Christodoulou credits maturity more than anything for his strong start in 2020.

“It’s been a good season in the sense that I really feel the maturity amongst the group and having Cal (Adomitis) and Kess as seniors now, and the way we’ve been able to prepare ourselves,” he said.

Christodoulou stayed in Pittsburgh following the abbreviated spring ball session rather than return to Australia. He was unsure whether or not he would be able to get back into the country and wanted to play it safe. While spending the entire offseason in Oakland he got in extra work with long snapper Cal Adomitis. The two would work out at Schenley Park in their free time.

“I had some locals fielding some punts for me, which was good,” the Pitt punter recounted.

Being a half world away from his family in an uncertain offseason was difficult, but being older he was able to work through it and used the opportunity to get in extra work.

“I think being a freshman or sophomore during this time would be pretty difficult and having those years of maturity and how to prepare mentally and physically,” Christodolou said. “Just even when we were in the quarantine and football was off, just being able to still get some work in with Cal and not have that as a just a wasted time was very beneficial.”

His coach has noticed his growth as well.

“Kirk has done really well and he’s really matured and it takes time for those guys to mature, no different then a quarterback or an offensive linemen,” Powell said.

The Pitt specialists have a tight bond, and it goes beyond the football field. The three practice together, but also have a strong friendship as well. Christodoulou serves as the holder for the field goal unit in addition to his punting duties and he works directly with both kicker Alex Kessman and Adomitis the long snapper. Kessman struggled in his first two games as he missed all three of his field goal attempts. Christodoulou mismanaged a hold attempt on another try.

Narduzzi recommended the three head to Heinz Field last week and get some practice on the Panthers’ home field in addition working at the practice facility. Whatever issues were on the field goal unit seemed to go away. Kessman was a perfect 3-of-3 in Pitt’s 23-20 win over Louisville and was named the ACC specialist of the week for that performance.

“Everything affects Kess’ kicking. It’s very easy for him to be the scapegoat,” Christodoulou said. “We take pride in knowing that Cal’s job affects my job and my job affects Kess’ job. So after the first two games I felt just as responsible for those field goals as Kess did.”

Pitt takes on North Carolina State today for a noon kickoff and with Pitt’s special teams back on track, the Panthers will look to start the season 4-0.

“This is the guy when we recruited him, this is the guy that we saw in the future,” Powell said. “So very pleased with how he’s progressing.”

The specialists all have different approaches to how they go about their business. Kessman noted he uses meditation. Christodoulou said he takes a more relaxed approach in his stance now. He even cited golf swings a few times when trying to explain it.

Christodolou, though, didn’t speak too highly of his game on the links. He said Kessman is a good golfer, and he’s not always allowed to play with his friend as it might ruin his afternoon.

“I’d love to get better if anyone has anyone pointers for me, I’ll take them,” he joked.