Charges have been filed against Pitt freshman guard Dior Johnson according to Allegheny County court documents. The charges were filed Thursday October 6, 2022 by the Pittsburgh Police Department.

On the docket, the charges against Johnson include aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and false imprisonment for an incident back on September 5th, one week following Johnson's arrival to Pittsburgh.

A University of Pittsburgh initially denied reports by Panther-Lair.com. WTAE and Alan Saunders of Pittsburgh Sports Now have since confirmed that the charges brought up against Johnson were indeed against the Pitt freshman basketball player.

Johnson came to Pitt as a bit of a surprise addition to the roster in the summer. He was one of the more highly sought after guard prospects in the country, and had committed to Syracuse and Oregon, before finding a landing spot in Pittsburgh.

Dior Johnson was the highest rated recruit signed by current Pitt head coach Jeff Capel. Practice for winter sports began last week, and Johnson was practicing with the team all along up through Friday when the reports began to surface about the warrant.

Pitt Athletics has yet to make a statement in regards to the warrant being issued for Johnson. The Panthers open up exhibition play next Saturday and the team's first scheduled home game in the regular season is set for November 7th against Tennesssee-Martin.