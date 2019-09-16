The Pitt coaching staff made several depth chart changes on both sides of the ball this week. Here's a breakdown of the latest two-deep heading into Saturday's game against Central Florida.

- The coaches made a few changes to the two-deep on offense, most notably at running back where A.J. Davis is now the listed starter. In previous weeks, the coaches had used multiple "OR" designations among three players; this week, Davis is listed ahead of Vincent Davis and V'Lique Carter.

That personnel is a change, too, since Todd Sibley no longer appears on the depth chart after being on the first three.

- The coaches also changed the order at tight end. Will Gragg had been the listed starter previously, but Nakia Griffin-Stewart took that spot on this week's two-deep.