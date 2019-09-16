News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 11:03:49 -0500') }} football

Changes to the two-deep

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

The Pitt coaching staff made several depth chart changes on both sides of the ball this week. Here's a breakdown of the latest two-deep heading into Saturday's game against Central Florida.

Offense depth chart
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Nick Patti OR

Jeff George Jr.

TB

A.J. Davis

Vincent Davis

V'Lique Carter

WR

Taysir Mack

Aaron Mathews

WR

Tre Tipton

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

WR

Maurice Ffrench

John Vardzel

TE

Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Will Gragg

Grant Carrigan

LT

Carter Warren

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Bryce Hargrove

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Gabe Houy

Jake Kradel

Chase Brown

RT

Nolan Ulizio

Jerry Drake Jr.

- The coaches made a few changes to the two-deep on offense, most notably at running back where A.J. Davis is now the listed starter. In previous weeks, the coaches had used multiple "OR" designations among three players; this week, Davis is listed ahead of Vincent Davis and V'Lique Carter.

That personnel is a change, too, since Todd Sibley no longer appears on the depth chart after being on the first three.

- The coaches also changed the order at tight end. Will Gragg had been the listed starter previously, but Nakia Griffin-Stewart took that spot on this week's two-deep.

Defense depth chart
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Patrick Jones II

John Morgan OR

Kaymar Mimes

DT

Jaylen Twyman

David Green OR

Tyler Bentley

DT

Amir Watts OR

Devin Danielson

DE

Deslin Alexandre

Habakkuk Baldonado

Money LB

Kylan Johnson

Chase Pine

Middle LB

Saleem Brightwell

Elias Reynolds

Chase Pine

Star LB

Cam Bright OR

Phil Campbell III

CB

Dane Jackson

Therran Coleman OR

Marquis Williams

CB

Jason Pinnock OR

Damarri Mathis

SS

Paris Ford

Jazzee Stocker

FS

Damar Hamlin

Erick Hallett

- The coaches only made one change to the defensive two-deep, but it was a notable one. At middle linebacker, redshirt senior Saleem Brightwell is now the listed starter ahead of Elias Reynolds and Chase Pine.

Pine started the win over Ohio last week but Reynolds started the season opener and Saturday's loss at Penn State. He got hurt in the PSU game, though, and was replaced by Brightwell, who had five tackles. Pine only played Money linebacker at Beaver Stadium.

Special teams depth chart
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Jared Campbell

H

Kirk Christodoulou

Kenny Pickett

LS

Cal Adomitis

Jack Hansberry

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Taysir Mack

PR

Maurice Ffrench

Taysir Mack

Paris Ford
