Changes to the two-deep
The Pitt coaching staff made several depth chart changes on both sides of the ball this week. Here's a breakdown of the latest two-deep heading into Saturday's game against Central Florida.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Nick Patti OR
|
Jeff George Jr.
|
TB
|
A.J. Davis
|
Vincent Davis
|
V'Lique Carter
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack
|
Aaron Mathews
|
WR
|
Tre Tipton
|
Dontavius Butler-Jenkins
|
WR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
John Vardzel
|
TE
|
Nakia Griffin-Stewart
|
Will Gragg
|
Grant Carrigan
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
Brandon Ford
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jake Kradel
|
Chase Brown
|
RT
|
Nolan Ulizio
|
Jerry Drake Jr.
- The coaches made a few changes to the two-deep on offense, most notably at running back where A.J. Davis is now the listed starter. In previous weeks, the coaches had used multiple "OR" designations among three players; this week, Davis is listed ahead of Vincent Davis and V'Lique Carter.
That personnel is a change, too, since Todd Sibley no longer appears on the depth chart after being on the first three.
- The coaches also changed the order at tight end. Will Gragg had been the listed starter previously, but Nakia Griffin-Stewart took that spot on this week's two-deep.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Patrick Jones II
|
John Morgan OR
|
Kaymar Mimes
|
DT
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
David Green OR
|
Tyler Bentley
|
DT
|
Amir Watts OR
|
Devin Danielson
|
DE
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Money LB
|
Kylan Johnson
|
Chase Pine
|
Middle LB
|
Saleem Brightwell
|
Elias Reynolds
|
Chase Pine
|
Star LB
|
Cam Bright OR
|
Phil Campbell III
|
CB
|
Dane Jackson
|
Therran Coleman OR
|
Marquis Williams
|
CB
|
Jason Pinnock OR
|
Damarri Mathis
|
SS
|
Paris Ford
|
Jazzee Stocker
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Erick Hallett
- The coaches only made one change to the defensive two-deep, but it was a notable one. At middle linebacker, redshirt senior Saleem Brightwell is now the listed starter ahead of Elias Reynolds and Chase Pine.
Pine started the win over Ohio last week but Reynolds started the season opener and Saturday's loss at Penn State. He got hurt in the PSU game, though, and was replaced by Brightwell, who had five tackles. Pine only played Money linebacker at Beaver Stadium.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Jared Campbell
|
H
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Kenny Pickett
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Jack Hansberry
|
KR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Taysir Mack
|
PR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Taysir Mack
|
Paris Ford