Panther-lair - Champagnie to test the NBA Draft process

Justin Champagnie will explore the NBA Draft process this offseason, he announced on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

“After talking it over with Coach Capel, my coaches and my family, I have decided to test the NBA Draft process,” Champagnie said. “The feedback I will gain from meetings, workouts and outside evaluations will shape the final decision on whether to remain in the draft or return to the University of Pittsburgh for my junior season.

"This process will only help my development and allow me to become a better player at Pitt or in the NBA.”

The NBA Draft process allows prospects to get evaluations as they make their decisions on whether or not to actually enter the Draft, while also leaving the door open for a return to college.

Champagnie was Pitt’s leading scorer and rebounder this past season, pacing the Panthers with 18 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He was the only player in a Power Five conference to average a double-double, and he was the first Pitt player to hit that mark since DeJuan Blair in the 2008-09 season.

The last time a Pitt player averaged at least 18 points and 10 rebounds in a season was Billy Knight in 1973-74.

For his performance, Champagnie was named to the All-ACC first team and All-America honorable mention from the Associated Press.

“Justin had a terrific season and put himself in position to explore this opportunity,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said in a press release. “I have been impressed with Justin’s development and his desire to be coached since his arrival at Pitt. I believe he is only scratching the surface of the player he can become. We will continue to work with him and his family throughout the NBA Draft process.”

In late February, SI.com ranked Champagnie No. 24 among Draft prospects. More recently, ESPN.com had him at No. 53.