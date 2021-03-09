Panther-lair - Champagnie's decision looms as Pitt heads into offseason

The Pitt basketball season ended today with a 79-73 loss to Miami in the first round of the ACC Tournament. The season ended in a tailspin for the Panthers with a 2-10 finish over the final 12 games to end the year with a 10-12 record.

Aside from the wins and losses, the program was turned upside down a bit following the transfers of Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney back in February. Their departures leave Pitt with at least four scholarships to fill ahead of next season and the Panthers currently sit with zero commitments for the class of 2021.

In this day and age of college basketball, there could be the potential of more transfers off of the current roster. The situation regarding freshman center John Hugley is still uncertain, and his future with the program remains murky following felony charges, but he remains listed on the roster.

Even with all of those factors considered, the biggest thing facing the Pitt basketball program this offseason is the decision of Justin Champagnie and whether or not he will opt to turn pro or return for his junior season.

Champagnie finished his sophomore season as first-team all-ACC member after posting 18.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest in regular season play. His draft stock rose after some gigantic games in January, and with the season ending he now has a choice to make about his future.

Naturally, the conversation shifted that way in Jeff Capel’s postgame press conference following the game with Miami. Champagnie’s decision can really shape how next season will play out, and it will also affect how Pitt recruits in the next few months.

“The biggest thing right now is that Justin and I and his family have to be on the same page because they’ll be a lot of people trying to divide us,” Capel said following his team’s loss to Miami. "And what I mean by that, they’ll be people saying that I’m gonna try to make him come back to school for me and my thing is that Justin doesn’t owe me anything. Like he needs to do what’s best for him."

Champagnie has been listed on numerous mock drafts and scouting websites for the NBA in recent months amid his stellar season. He has deflected all of that noise when asked about it throughout the season, but with the year wrapping up, that decision will be more of a focus than an afterthought for him.

Capel has had head coaching stops at VCU and Oklahoma, and spent seven seasons at Duke prior to taking the job at Pitt. He is familiar with the draft process and plans to handle the situation with Champagnie like those he has seen in the past.

“I’ve never been a guy that said to a kid you should stay or you should go, that’s not my decision,” Capel explained. "My job is to get the information that they ask me for and if they ask me my opinion, then I’ll give them my opinion. But I’m not just going to volunteer my opinion because that’s a decision between the kid and his family.”

Champagnie finished Tuesday’s game with 11 points and 10 rebounds in what may have been his final time in a Pitt uniform. He struggled, though, as he finished just 5-of-20 from the field as Miami constantly pressured the Panthers’ star player.

Following the departures of Johnson and Toney, Pitt finished the season with a 1-3 record, but over the course of those four contests the team developed what looks like a core for the future with Champgnie, and freshmen Femi Odukale and William Jeffress, along with veteran guards Nike Sibande and Ithiel Horton.

Should Champagnie return, it would obviously give Pitt a centerpiece to build around this offseason as the team looks towards building the roster for the 2021-22 season.

“But I’m excited about our future, I think we have some really good pieces,” Capel said. “I’m very hopeful that we can have a spring and summer where we can work with the guys and help them get better.”