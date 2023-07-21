Justin Champagnie credits the Pitt basketball program for his development as a young player trying to cut it in the NBA. In return, Champagnie has become one of the most dedicated Pitt hoops fans you will find.

He has some hotel damages to prove it.

“I actually broke my TV in the hotel because they were in the tournament,” Champagnie recalled from Pitt’s most recent March Madness run. “Obviously when I was here I wanted to do things like that and I didn’t get to, but I was living through them watching them play and watching them compete.”

Champagnie is a regular around the Petersen Events Center any chance he can get. He was back in town recently working out with the Zoo Crew, a Pitt alumni team gearing up to participate in The Basketball Tournament. TBT is a 64-team winner takes all tournament set to begin next week with a cash prize of a million dollars.

Champagnie himself is not participating with the Zoo Crew, as he is under contract with the Boston Celtics, but got a firsthand look at how former Panthers like Levance Fields, Sam Young, and Nelly Cummings are preparing for the million dollar tournament.

“It’s not easy to come together for a couple of weeks and go out there and compete for some money,” he said of his fellow Pitt basketball alums. “I commend them seeing how they come in here all the time and do practice and go over plays and get out there and go hoop, so it’s dope to watch them.”

Champagnie has been observing other people’s journeys this week, but has been living out a dream of his own. After playing 23 games in the G-League this season, he caught on late in the year with the Boston Celtics. Champagnie was around for the team’s run all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before bowing out to the Miami Heat in game seven.

“It was a good experience getting to watch those guys and learn from them and that’s always a blessing,” Champagnie said of being part of an NBA playoff run. “It was a fun run just being able to be in the atmosphere and see how the fans really get for the playoffs and just learning what it takes to get to those moments.”

Champagnie appeared in 26 games as a rookie with the Toronto Raptors. He only played in five regular season games this year between the Raptors and Celtics before sticking around through the postseason. Entering his third year, Champagnie is optimistic about an expanded role in Boston.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and keep staying in my role until I’m asked to do more, but when the time comes I’m always ready to go out there and go do what I do,” he explained. “I’m hoping for it.”

Champagnie recently suited up in the NBA Summer League and averaged 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Celtics. He has spent time all over the place this summer, but he has had an extended stay in Pittsburgh, a place the Brooklyn native refers to as a second home.

“I love Pitt, like I’m always back every chance I get,” Champagnie said of the school he attended for two years. “It’s a blessing. I have roots built here with Cape, the coaches, and the players. I just love it here, it’s like my home.”

Champagnie not only worked out and played some pick up ball with the Pitt alumni team, but also the current group of Panthers. Pitt is coming off a 24-win season with an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Panthers return two starters and also bolstered the roster with a top-25 recruiting class and some big-name transfers. After seeing the team firsthand, the former first team All-ACC pick is high on what the Panthers can do in the 2023-24 campaign.

“Really young, but they like to compete,” he said of the current Pitt team. "In basketball, if you’ve got guys that can compete you can go a long way. I think it’s going to be a good year for them. They’re probably going to go through some rough patches because they’re young and all new, but I force them going back to where they were.”

Champagnie has all kinds of opportunities in front of him. His brother, Julian Champagnie, recently inked a four-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs. He is trying to work into the rotation on one of the best teams in the league. While that’s at the forefront of his mind, he will always have a soft spot for Pitt and what they are doing on the court.

When going back to the television breaking incident, Champagnie believed it was after Blake Hinson’s long three-pointer in the First Four game, he said he just pictures himself out there with the team in a Pitt uniform.

“It’s tough because when I watch them, I envision myself back at school and I know that I played with passion when I was here,” said Champagnie.