Panther-lair - Champagnie makes history - again

When the reference points for your accomplishment are Dejuan Blair, Billy Knight, Caleb Swanigan, Blake Griffin and Tim Duncan, you know you’ve done something good.

But historical comparisons aren’t really needed to know that Justin Champagnie is doing good things right now. The numbers tell that story on their own.

In Pitt’s last two games, Champagnie has hit a remarkable bench mark: 20 points and 20 rebounds. That performance has powered a pair of wins for the Panthers: first, a 71-70 victory at Northwestern on Wednesday night when Champagnie got exactly 20 and 20 and also slammed the game-winning dunk with six seconds remaining.

Then he followed that showing with an even better one in Pitt’s 67-50 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Champagnie scored 24 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to beat the Bulldogs, hitting 10-of-20 from the floor and building out his work on the boards with seven offensive rebounds.

Champagnie was outstanding in both games, and there’s not a lot of historical antecedent for what he has accomplished.

Blair and Knight are the only other players in Pitt history to record multiple 20/20 games in a single season. Swanigan and Griffin are the only other Division I players in the last 25 years to do in consecutive games. And Duncan was the last ACC player to go for 20 and 20 twice in a season.

That last one really resonated with Pitt head coach Jeff Capel. He was playing at Duke when Duncan was at Wake Forest.

“That’s very, very, very elite company,” Capel said. “A big-time performance by him.”

Champagnie has been something of a stat-stuffer since he got to Pitt. He was the Panthers’ leading scorer as a freshman last season with 12.7 points per game and he matched that with seven rebounds per game and six double-doubles. But what held Champagnie back from recording more double-doubles was the rebounding; he scored 10 or more points 23 times in 33 games, including six 20-point games and a pair of 30-point efforts.

This season, he has put up double-doubles in each of the last three games, a stretch that has seen him average 22 points and 17 rebounds per game.

“Coach Tim [O’Toole] always tells me, ‘go get the rebound, that’s your strong suit; nobody can really mess with you down there and that’s one thing you will always have on the other team.’” Champagnie said after Saturday’s game. “I just continuously do it and when I look up. I normally have like 12 rebounds, so I was just like ‘you know what, I’ going to go for 20’ and I just kept going like that.”

“He has a knack for the ball,” Capel said. “That’s the very first thing. I think any good rebounder, any elite rebounder, that’s what they - they have a knack for the ball. Some of the best rebounders are not the biggest, most imposing guys. But he has a knack for the ball. He’s a quick jumper. And he has good length. But I just think the main thing is that he has a nose for the ball and he’s always around the basket.”

Now, with Pitt’s five-game non-conference schedule concluded and the Panthers looking ahead to Wednesday night’s ACC opener against Miami, Champagnie is averaging 19.4 points and 13 rebounds per game - No. 3 in the conference in scoring and No. 1 on the glass.

“He’s a good player and he has a chance to be a really good player,” Capel said. “Look, we know as we go forward now, the competition increases. But I’m pleased with what he’s done since the first game, and hopefully it’s something we can build on and continue to get better from.”