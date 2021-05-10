 Panther-lair - Champagnie leaves for the NBA
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 10:12:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Champagnie leaves for the NBA

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair

Pitt’s roster for the upcoming season took another hit on Monday morning when Justin Champagnie announced he would be entering the 2021 NBA Draft and not return to the Panthers.

Champagnie, a sophomore forward from Brooklyn, previously announced that he would enter the Draft process with a final decision to made at a later date, but on Monday morning, Life Sports Agency announced it had signed him, and a formal announcement from Pitt and Champagnie came shortly thereafter.

“My parents and my family have been my biggest supporters and they have made a lot of sacrifices to help put me in this position,” Champagnie said in a press release from Pitt. “I am excited about the opportunity to pursue my NBA dreams and be in a position to pay them back for everything they have invested in me.

"The University of Pittsburgh has elevated me on and off the court. I love Coach Capel, the entire coaching staff and my teammates and will always be proud of the relationships I have built over the past two seasons. It was a difficult decision because Pitt has been such a special place in my development. I am going to miss the passionate support of the fans, especially the Oakland Zoo, but I know it is time to begin my professional career. I am prepared to take the next step, accept the next challenge and put in the work it takes to succeed at the next level.”

After leading Pitt in scoring and rebounding with 12.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a freshman, Champagnie truly broke out this past season when he was the only major-conference player in the country to average a double-double, with 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

For those efforts, Champagnie was named a first-team All-ACC selection and an All-America honorable mention.

“Justin has been a terrific member of our program for the past two years and has earned the opportunity to be a NBA Draft selection,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said. “He put together an outstanding season under some difficult circumstances last year, earning All-America recognition and becoming Pitt’s first First Team All-ACC selection. We are proud of the way he has developed within the Pitt program and excited to see him continue to evolve as a player.

"Justin’s competitiveness, toughness and desire to help his family will continue to be driving factors in helping his game reach new levels. I believe he is just scratching the surface of the player he can become and look forward to watching him carve out a lengthy pro career. Justin has our love and support and will always be a part of the Pitt family.”

Champagnie is the sixth player to leave Pitt’s roster this offseason with eligibility remaining. Guard Xavier Johnson, forwards Au’Diese Toney and Gerald Drumgoole and centers Abdoul Karim Coulibaly and Terrell Brown all entered the transfer portal. The Panthers have nine scholarship players slated to be on the roster in the 2021-22 season, although only three of them - transfer Dan Oladapo and sophomores Max Amadasun and Noah Collier - are forwards.

