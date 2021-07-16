Champagnie gears up for NBA Draft

Justin Champagne is looking to become the first Pitt basketball player to be drafted in the NBA since Lamar Patterson, who was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft. Champagnie is coming off one of the finest individual seasons in Pitt history, as he finished second in the ACC in scoring at 18 points per game and was also the league’s leading rebounder at 11.1 per contest.

Champagnie’s decision to leave college was met with some skepticism. Despite being one of the top players in the top leagues of college basketball, hardly anywhere had the Brooklyn native as a first round talent, with most outlets giving him a second round or undrafted grade.

The former Pitt standout persevered through those doubts and has had a strong showing during the pre-draft process. He played well during the NBA Combine, and now has seen his stock rise as the July 29th draft date inches closer.

“I just got that gut feeling,” Champagnie told reporters on Thursday as to why he decided to school early. “It was the same feeling I got when I decided to choose Pitt, so that’s what it was for me.”

Champagnie has been busy the last few months. Aside from the draft, he has been all over the country working out for different teams. He estimates he has worked out for 11 teams so far, with a few more scheduled ahead of the draft. Champagnie has seen some personal growth from himself as he navigated through this difficult process.

“Things I learned about myself is that I’m stronger than I thought I was,” he said. “This is not an easy process. Everybody made it seems like it’s going to be hard and not too crazy. It’s rough, I commend myself for going through with it. Making a decision and just believing in myself really and being able to go from city to city and put on a show everyday I get in the gym, so that’s probably the biggest thing I learned about myself.”

As a college player, Champagnie was a prolific rebounder for Pitt this past season. He also displayed the ability to score points around the basket and played taller than his listed 6’6” height. He understands his role will likely change at the next level, and he’s tried to adapt already.

“I want to say my shooting definitely, and my ball handling,” Champagnie said on areas he’s looked to improve. “Not crazy ball handling because teams already have guys that can do all that stuff, but just being able to take one to three dribbles to get a shot for myself or to set up a teammate.”

As the NBA Finals continues on, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are tied at two games apiece with Game 5 set for Saturday night. Champagnie said teams actually liken him to Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, and that’s a role he believes he could fill in this league.

“The role they kind of see me playing as is like a Jay Crowder kind of player,” Champagnie said pot what teams have told him about a potential role. "Like someone who comes in the game and has a bunch of energy, is that dog and who wants to guard whoever. Just an all around tough player, so that’s the kind of role I also see myself playing.”

Champagnie has had a productive few months as he prepares for the draft. Despite not being high on some mock drafts, he said he has gotten an assurance from at least one franchise that he will be selected if he’s available. He declined to name that team, but remains upbeat and confident about hearing his name called in a few weeks.

“Me personally, I don’t see my name not getting called,” Champagnie said. “I try to live life in the positive and in a positive sense. I feel like from the feedback I’ve gotten back, I don’t think that’s going to be my issue. But at the same time if that is, then I’m going to keep my head high and keep working to where I want to get to.”

Perhaps the biggest cheerleader in Champagnie’s corner has been his former head coach: Jeff Capel. The Pitt coach believed in Champgnie at the high school level when he recruited him and is continuing to help coach him even after Champagnie has left his program.

“He’s been by my side the whole time and he’s always trying to give me little pointers and plans, like what to do and what to show in workouts and how to approach it,” Champagnie said of Capel. “But the main thing is is that he believes in me and gives me the confidence everyday to go out there and play and keep working. So I appreciate that.”

The moment of actually being drafted has yet to happen for the 6’6” forward, but the draft experience is once in a lifetime. He plans to spend draft night with his family, and admitted he might get a little emotional if and when his name is called.

“It doesn’t feel surreal yet, but July 29th it will feel more like it’s really here,” said Champagnie.