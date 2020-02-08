Pitt received a career-high performance from Justin Champagnie as the Panthers pulled away from Georgia Tech for a 73-64 win at the Petersen Events Center. The freshman from Brooklyn posted a team-high 30 points and grabbed nine assists as the Yellow Jackets had no answer for him.

The game got interesting around the 3:22 mark. Terrell Brown picked up his fifth foul of the game and in the aftermath Jeff Capel received a technical for voicing his displeasure with the call. The Yellow Jackets cut into Pitt's lead at 60-57, but the Panthers outscored Georgia Tech 13-7 to end the game.

Trey McGowens posted 14 points and 9 assists in the win. It marked a career high in assists from the sophomore from South Carolina. Xavier Johnson supplied 11 points and 7 assists, and perhaps most importantly did not commit one turnover all game despite some struggles shooting the ball.

Georgia Tech's Gabe DeVoe supplied a team-high 22 points. He knocked down three 3-pointers to lead the Yellow Jackets in that department.

Pitt received some strong play for Terrell Brown in the first half, and finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks. He along with Eric Hamilton both dealt with foul trouble before both guys ultimately fouled out. Karim Coulibaly played the final six minutes of the game after not seeing any action prior to that.

Pitt grabbed the lead at the 6:18 mark of the first half on a Brown free-throw and never trailed following that. Gabe DeVoe connected on a 3-pointer to tie at 52, but Pitt responded with a couple of quick baskets by McGowens and Johnson to grab the lead again.

Pitt now moves to 15-9 on the season and 6-7 in the ACC. Georgia Tech slips to 11-13 and 5-8 in league play. By virtue of the 15th win, the Panthers have now eclipsed last year's win total of 14. The Panthers have seven more regular season games with the next one coming on Wednesday night when Pitt hosts Clemson for a 9:00 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center.