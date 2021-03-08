Panther-lair - Champagnie earns Pitt's first All-ACC first-team honors

For the first time, Pitt has a first-team All-ACC selection in men’s basketball.

That’s Justin Champagnie, of course, as the Panthers’ sophomore forward was one of the top players in the conference this season, and he was recognized as being among the league’s best on Monday.

“It is an honor to receive all-conference honors,” Champagnie said in a press release. “I appreciate Coach Capel and the rest of the staff for pushing me and helping me throughout this season. I also wouldn’t be in this position without great teammates who give me the confidence to go out and be myself on the court. We want to continue to compete together and finish our season strong.”

“Justin has had a terrific season and is well deserving of All-ACC honors,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “The best part of his game is that he remains focused on helping this team finish the season strong. We have a great opportunity ahead of us at the ACC Tournament and I know Justin is eager to compete with his teammates.”

Champagnie received the second-most votes of any player in the ACC, trailing Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright by just one point (344-343). He was also second in the voting for ACC Player of the Year and third for ACC Most Improved Player.

Champagnie finished the regular season averaging 18.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He ranked second in the ACC in scoring and first in rebounding, and he was the only player in the league to average a double-double. In fact, no other ACC player averaged more than nine rebounds per game.

The last time a Pitt player averaged more points per game in a season than Champagnie’s 18.4 was 2016-17, when Michael Young averaged 19.6. The last time a Panther averaged more rebounds per game is a longer timeline, though; no Pitt player has averaged double-digit rebounds since Dejuan Blair, who averaged 12.3 rebounds per game in the 2008-09 season.

Blair was also the last Pitt player to average a double-double in a season.

2020-21 was Pitt’s eighth season as a member of the ACC. In the previous seven years, the Panthers had one second-team All-ACC selection (Lamar Patterson in 2013-14), three third-team selections (Jamel Artis in 2014-15 and Michael Young in 2015-16 and 2016-17) and three honorable mentions (Talib Zanna in 2013-14, Young in 2014-15 and Artis in 2016-17).

Pitt finished the regular with a loss at Clemson on Saturday and will take a 10-11 overall record and a 6-10 mark in conference play into the ACC Tournament, which begins tomorrow. The Panthers open the tournament with a 2 pm tipoff against Miami.