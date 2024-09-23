Carter's breakout was a long time coming

When Daniel Carter announced his commitment to Pitt on Dec. 1, 2018, his future team was in Charlotte, N.C.

The Panthers were set to face Clemson in that season’s ACC Championship Game, and they had gotten to Bank of America Stadium by running the ball more - and more successfully - than any other team in Pitt history.

Powered by a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and some epic single-game performances, the Panthers were a rushing powerhouse; that’s what Carter and Vincent Davis, who formed a thunder-and-lightning duo in Pitt’s 2019 recruiting class, were looking to join.

By the time Carter got on campus, though, the Panthers’ approach had changed. Gone was Shawn Watson, the offensive coordinator who called all of those rushing plays; in his place was Mark Whipple, and to call the new offense “pass-heavy” is putting it lightly.

Pitt’s quarterbacks attempted nearly 1,500 passes in Whipple’s three years with the Panthers, and while that led to great success on the field, including an 11-win season and an ACC championship, it didn’t exactly create a lot of opportunities for the running backs.

In 2022, Frank Cignetti replaced Whipple and brought a renewed focus on the rushing attack. But what should have been Carter’s real chance to break through turned into the Israel Abanikanda show, as Abanikanda ran for 1,431 yards, led the nation in rushing touchdowns and broke Tony Dorsett’s Pitt single-game rushing record.

That was great for Abanikanda and for the Panthers, but for Carter, it meant another season of minimal involvement.

In 2023, he opened the season with the best game of his career, carrying the ball 11 times (a career high) for 65 yards (also a career high) and the fifth rushing touchdown of his career. He added one more rushing touchdown in a loss to North Carolina, but he carried the ball just seven times in the final eight games.

And yet, Carter returned to Pitt for a sixth year. Undeterred by his lack of usage, the former St. Thomas Aquinas standout opted for one more go with the Panthers, even though they also brought back Rodney Hammond and added Western Carolina transfer Desmond Reid.

On Saturday, in Pitt’s non-conference finale against Youngstown State, the opportunity finally came. With Hammond ineligible for the season and Reid resting, Carter and redshirt junior Derrick Davis were the primary ball-carriers, and Carter responded with the most productive game of his career:

Seven carries, 109 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns and one reception for 13 yards and a touchdown.

“It definitely feels amazing,” Carter said after the game. “I feel like I’ve been trying to wait on this point for six years now to finally get my opportunity. So I told you, when my number was called, I was going to make a play. I was going to take advantage of every opportunity, and that’s what I did today.”