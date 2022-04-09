Carter, Kamara named winners of the 2022 Ed Conway Award

Ahead of today's Blue & Gold Game, the Pitt football program announced the winners of the Ed Conway Award, given annual to the two most improved players during spring ball. Junior running back Daniel Carter was named the most improved player of the offense, while junior linebacker Bangally Kamara claimed the honors for the defense.

Carter is entering his fourth year in the program after coming to Pitt as a three-star recruit in the class of 2019 out of Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. Carter has played sparingly in his three years at Pitt, but started to garner more praise as spring camp progressed.

“Daniel is becoming a multi-purpose back,” Narduzzi said in a press release. “He is running and blocking with authority, and has the ability to hurt an opponent in the passing game, too. Daniel brings a physical, aggressive playing style to our backfield and it was an exciting development this spring.”

Carter totaled a pair of touchdowns in the 2021 season. He was used mostly in a blocking role, but it is believed that he can contribute more on offense this upcoming season. Checking in at 5'10" and 240-pounds, Carter is the biggest and most physical of the running backs on the roster.

He does have a mountain to climb on the depth chart, as Pitt returns three running backs that rushed for more than 500 yards a season ago in Izzy Abanikanda, Vincent Davis, and Rodney Hammond. Given his physical running style and ability as a fullback, he should have a role again this season.

Kamara is a third-year player out of Akron, Ohio. He came to Pitt as a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 and appeared in all 11 games as a true freshman that year, though mostly in a special teams role.

In 2021, Kamara saw more action on defense and showed some promise. He totaled 11 tackles, two sacks, and forced a fumble. Pitt had a veteran linebacker unit in 2021, and will need to replace two starters this upcoming season.

Kamara has been talked about all offseason as a player that could fill one of the starting roles to play alongside returning starter and All-ACC pick Sir'Vocea Dennis.

“Bangally has been a contributor for us since his arrival as a freshman,” Narduzzi said. “After playing behind some veterans the past two years, he is ready to assert himself for our linebacker unit. Bangally is fast, athletic and physical. We’re looking forward to his continued growth.”