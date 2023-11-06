Pitt didn’t just dominate North Carolina A&T in the regular-season opener Monday night at the Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers made history with, quite literally, the greatest debut by a player in school history.

Freshman guard Bub Carrington played his first official game in a Pitt uniform and responded by producing a triple-double, scoring 18 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists to lead the Panthers to a 100-52 demolition of the Aggies.

Carrington became the fourth player in Pitt history to record a triple-double, joining Ricardo Greer, Darelle Porter and Keith Starr (who did it twice), and his performance Monday night was the first triple-double since Greer put up 23, 12 and 11 against Villanova in the Big East Tournament in March 1998.

Carrington was hot from the start on Monday night, assisting on Pitt’s first four baskets and paving the way for his monumental feat with a 7/7/5 stat line by halftime. He got his ninth assist on a pass to Zack Austin, who dribbled along the baseline and finished with 5:23 left in the game.

But Jeff Capel took Carrington out 33 seconds later, drawing some friendly boos from the crowd who wanted to see the freshman make history.

So it was that Carrington came back in 20 seconds later, and at the 4:14 mark, Guillermo Diaz Graham drained a three off a pass from Carrington to get him the tenth dime.

92 seconds later, Carrington added another three-pointer himself, just for good measure, and he finished the game shooting 7-of-12 from the floor and 4-of-7 from three. He also committed just one foul and two turnovers in the win.

Carrington’s 18 points were a game high, but he wasn’t the only Pitt player to hit double figures against N.C. A&T. Jorge Diaz Graham (14 points), Blake Hinson (13), Federiko Federiko (13) and Ishmael Leggett (11) also produced, and Federiko chipped in 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Perhaps most remarkably, Pitt scored 100 and won a game by 48 with relatively minimal contributions from Hinson. The Panthers’ leading returning scorer put up 13, but he shot 5-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-5 from three - a quiet night by his standards.

Meanwhile, the Panthers positively dominated North Carolina A&T defensively. The Aggies made just 19 field goals and shot 27.1% from the floor, and Pitt won the rebounding battle by 30 - 58-28.

Pitt (1-0) will host Binghamton on Friday night at 7 pm.