While Pitt waits to learn if it will make the NCAA Tournament field, another question looms over the Panthers’ offseason.

Will their talented duo of freshman guards return as sophomores?

In 2024, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to roster management and retention, but Bub Carrington said after Pitt’s loss to North Carolina Friday night that he plans to be a Panther next season.

“For sure,” Carrington said in the locker room after the Panthers fell to the No. 1 seed Tar Heels 72-65.

Carrington and fellow freshman Jaland Lowe made a huge impact for Pitt this season. Carrington started all 33 games, while Lowe moved into the starting lineup in the Panthers’ Jan. 6 game at Louisville, and he has started every game since then - 19 in all.

With the regular season concluded and Pitt’s run in the ACC Tournament over, Carrington stands as the Panthers’ second-leading scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game in addition to 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He has recorded more assists (136) than any other player on the team, and he has the second-most rebounds (171). Carrington was also second on the team made three-pointers with 65.

Meanwhile, Lowe is Pitt’s fourth-leading scorer at 9.6 points per game and he averages 3.3 assists, but his performance over the 19 games that he started eclipses those numbers.

Since he moved into the starting lineup, Lowe has averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 40.3% from three.

In all, Carrington scored in double figures 23 times and led Pitt in scoring 10 times, while Lowe scored 10 or more 17 times and was the Panthers' leading scorer twice.

Carrington and Lowe both shined in Pitt’s loss to UNC on Friday night. The Tar Heels contained Blake Hinson, who is Pitt’s leading scorer, and Ishmael Leggett, who scored 30 to beat Wake Forest on Thursday, but the freshmen did everything they could to make up for it. Carrington scored 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting and grabbed five rebounds, while Lowe had 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and no turnovers.

Combined, the freshmen scored 41 of Pitt’s 65 points, shot 16-of-33 from the field, 5-of-12 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line while pulling in nine rebounds, handing out seven assists and committing just two turnovers.

“I feel like me and Jaland are one of the best back courts in the country, honestly,” Carrington said after the game. “And that’s just from playing with that guy, living with that guy, seeing how he works - he’s an amazing player, and I feel like we definitely showed the world, we showed the bracketologists or whatever it is - we showed we belong on the big stage. That guy is just amazing.”

Now, Pitt will enter two periods of uncertainty. The first will be resolved on Sunday night when the Panthers’ NCAA Tournament fate is announced. The second will have to wait a bit longer. Transfers are a part of college sports now, and talented young players will always have NIL-induced opportunities. For Carrington, there is likely even more uncertainty due to a third option: the NBA.

Sitting in the locker room at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., after giving everything he had in a loss to one of the best teams in the country, Carrington said he’s excited about playing another season with Lowe.

"We’re coming back stronger, better,” he said. “I feel like we can definitely make some real noise next year, for sure.”

Friday night’s game was an interesting one in terms of the guard matchups. On one side were Carrington and Lowe, freshmen making their first ACC Tournament appearances. On the other side was RJ Davis, a four-year player at North Carolina and the conference player of the year.

Carrington noticed the contrast, and he acknowledged there’s something to be said for what Davis has done with the Tar Heels.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want the attention and the name that comes with RJ Davis, but we’re trying to be ourselves. We’re trying to be our best selves. He’s a great player, amazing player, for sure. But I’m not trying to be him. I’m trying to be the best Bub, you know? So whatever that takes for me to be my best self, that’s what I’m going to take strides on doing.”

To that end, as Carrington considers his options this offseason, he will have to balance positive pro scouting reports with areas where he can improve, and he said Friday night that there are some things he would like to do better in the future.

“I feel like I have to get craftier in how I get to the basket. I feel like I can shoot three’s, I can shoot pull-ups, but being able to solidify myself as a three-level scorer, I feel like I can get better at that.”

The question is where he’ll work on those improvements next season.