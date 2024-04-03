Bub Carrington’s career at Pitt is over after one season.

The outstanding freshman guard announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be leaving college to enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

Carrington’s freshman season was nothing short of outstanding. He burst onto the scene in his first regular-season game with a triple-double - 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists - in the opener against North Carolina A&T.

That was the first of 23 double-figure scoring efforts from Carrington, and while he didn’t hit double digits in rebounds or assists again, he grabbed at least five rebounds 17 times in the season and he recorded at least five assists 13 times.

After 33 games - all starts - Carrington was Pitt’s leader in assists (4.1 per game), second-leading scorer (13.8 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (5.2 per game).

No other freshman in the country averaged at least 13 points, five assists and four rebounds per game this past season, and he was the ACC Rookie of the Week five times and was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team as well as All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Most recently, Carrington was named to the ACC’s All-Tournament Team after averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 48% (12-of-25) from the field and 45.5% (5-of-11) from three in two games.

Carrington will also be prominently featured in Pitt’s record books. He played more minutes than any freshman Panther ever has and set the school freshman records for field goal attempts and three-point attempts while scoring the second-most points by a freshman in school history and making the second-most three’s by a freshman in school history.

Carrington’s seven made three-pointers in a late-season win at Boston College set a Pitt freshman record, and the 27 points he scored that night were the eighth-most ever scored by a Panther freshman.

Carrington finished his Pitt career on a high note. In his final six games - four in the regular season and two in the ACC Tournament - he averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 47.6% from three.