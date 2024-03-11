The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2023-24 basketball season awards on Monday afternoon. Pitt placed fourth in the ACC regular season this year with a 12-8 conference record and earned a double bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Given the successful regular season, several Pitt players earned some postseason recognition on Monday. Junior guard Ishmael Leggett collected ACC Sixth Man of the Year, while Blake Hinson was named first team All-ACC. Freshman guard Bub Carrington was also named to the all-rookie team.

Hinson has been Pitt’s catalyst all season long and has been one of the conference’s top players as well. The Pitt forward did not receive any Player of the Year votes, but still landed first team recognition, and for good reason.

Hinson finished tied for second in the league in scoring with an 18.9 average. He also is averaging 4.6 rebounds per game and is shooting a career-best 42.4% from 3-point range. Hinson is tied for fourth nationally with 3.42 3-pointers per game, and is tied for fifth in total makes with 106. He is the only power-five player with over 100 made 3-pointers going into conference tournament week. His 106 made 3s is also an active school record.

Hinson’s numbers have been prolific all year. He finished with 15 20-point games in 31 regular season contests. The Florida native recorded just the 7th 40-point game in school history after dropping 41 on Louisville earlier this season.

Hinson earned second team honors a year ago, and elevated himself to first team this year. He is now just the third Pitt player to earn first team recognition in the ACC joining Jamarius Burton from last season and Justin Champagnie in 2021. Hinson is also the 19th player in Pitt history to receive multiple all-conference bids.

For the second consecutive season, a Pitt player is the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. Ishmael Leggett, a junior transfer from Rhode Island, figured to make an instant impact and lived up to that billing.

Leggett is unique sixth man, in that he is third on the team in minutes played. He is more of a starter who happens to come off of the bench, but he has been very good in that role. After starting the team’s initial 14 games, Leggett missed Pitt’s January 6th game at Louisville with an injury.

Once he returned, Leggett took on a key reserve role and it has been that way ever since, and Pitt’s season started to take shape shortly after the lineup maneuver. In his 16 games as Pitt’s sixth man, Leggett has scored in double figures in 11 of them. He is third on the team in scoring at 11.3 and actually leads the team in rebounds at 5.5 per game and tops them in steals with 1.2.

Bub Carrington was certainly an early favorite to collect ACC Rookie of the Year back in November after recording a triple-double in his debut. While he did not keep that pace for the full year, he did put up an impressive campaign and earned all-rookie team recognition and finished third for Rookie of the Year. Carrington posted 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in the regular seasons. He is the only player in the ACC, regardless of class, to post that kind of stat line.

The freshman from Baltimore collected ACC Rookie of the Week five times, including grabbing that honor earlier today. Carrington’s play has been off the charts the past two weeks. He is averaging 20 points per game and shooting nearly 50% from three in Pitt’s last four games.

Carrington's season stacks up well among newcomers in the league this year, but also very well in Pitt history. He is fourth in freshman scoring in school history with 423 points, needing only seven more points to pass DeJuan Blair for third. He also is second in 3-pointers made by a freshman at Pitt and fourth in assists.

While he did not collect any hardware, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel finished second to North Carolina’s Hubert Davis for ACC Coach of the Year. Capel took home the award last season after leading Pitt to a 14-6 ACC record after being picked to finish 14th in the league. Capel’s job this year was more about the in-season shift his team had. Pitt started the year 1-5 in league play, but finished on a frenzied 11-3 push after that to place fourth in the league, and to earn Pitt’s first-ever double bye in the ACC Tournament.

2023-24 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373

PJ Hall, Clemson, 363

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280

SECOND TEAM

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219

Norchad Omier, Miami, 172

Quinten Post, Boston College, 135

THIRD TEAM

DJ Horne, NC State, 109

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69

Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62

HONORABLE MENTION

Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47

Jared McCain, Duke, 29

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24

Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

Player of the Year

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 68 votes

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 1

Quinten Post, Boston College, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 43 votes

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 19

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 4

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 4

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2

Jaeden Zackery, Boston College, 1

Jack Clark, Clemson, 1

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 1

Rookie of the Year

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 20

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 5

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 2

Caleb Foster, Duke, 1

Kyshawn George, Miami, 1

Most Improved Player

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 30 votes

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 18

Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech, 12

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 5

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 3

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 3

Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 3

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1

Sixth Man Of the Year

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 33 votes

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 20

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 6

Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 5

Mason Madsen, Boston College, 4

Primo Spears, Florida State, 4

Caleb Foster, Duke, 3

Coach of the Year

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 49 votes

Jeff Capel, Pitt, 12

Adrian Autry, Syracuse, 6

Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame, 3

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 2

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 1

Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1

All-Defensive Team

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 73 votes

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 65

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 48

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 26

Quinten Post, Boston College, 21

All-Rookie Team

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 73 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 73

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 65

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 60

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 39