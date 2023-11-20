Pitt freshman point guard Bub Carrington has played like one of the best newcomers in college basketball early on in the 2023-24 season. Carrington announced his arrival right away with a triple-double in his debut and has now reached double figure scoring in all four of his games this season.

On Monday, the ACC named Carrington the conference’s Rookie of the Week. It is the second time the Pitt freshman has captured the award in as many tries. Carrington averaged 18 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in two games last week, both Pitt victories. The freshman guard shot 50% from three-point range for the week, including five makes against Jacksonville on Friday night. Carrington also went 9-of-10 from the free throw line over both contests.

“He has the ability to dissect the game in real time and to figure out what they’re doing,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said after Pitt’s 107-56 victory over Jacksonville on Friday. “That’s something really rare for a player period, especially for an 18-year old. You saw early how they were being really physical and putting two on the basketball and he did a good job of getting off of it and then he is able to pick his spots. He’s been, so far, a really efficient offensive player. As we continue to move up in competition, hopefully that’s something that he continues to do.”

Carrington scored 17 points in 28 minutes against Jacksonville, while also dishing our four assists. He scored 19 against Florida Gulf Coast on Monday night to go along with seven assists.

The early season play from Carrington has started to draw on some national attention. He has already been mentioned as a potential high NBA draft pick and is being discussed as one of the best overall freshmen in college basketball.

“Last couple of weeks have been same old: class, practice, games,” Carrington told reporters on Monday about how he is dealing with the added attention. "Just trying to win games, really…All the extra stuff, I just try not to pay attention to.”

Carrington has now claimed the ACC Rookie of the Week honors twice, the third Pitt played to do so. Trey McGowens earned It twice in 2018-19 and Justin Champagnie did the same the following season.

Through four games Carrington is averaging 18 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per contest. The freshman is also shooting a scorching-hot 52% from three-point range and 80% from the free-throw line. Carrington has only committed five turnovers in 122 minutes of game time as well.

Pitt is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2018-19 season and will be looking to make it 5-0 on Wednesday night. The Panthers are set to face their toughest test yet when they take on Florida in the Preseason NIT on Wednesday from Brooklyn. It will mark the first nationally televised game of Carrington's career as well.