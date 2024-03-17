Pitt’s ACC Tournament run ended in the semifinals, but the Panthers had two of the top performers in the event.

Guards Bub Carrington and Ishmael Leggett were both named to the ACC All-Tournament Team on Sunday morning, marking the first time since 2014 that Pitt produced all-tournament selections.

Leggett had one of the top individual performances in this year’s ACC Tournament when he scored 30 points in Pitt’s quarterfinals win over Wake Forest Thursday afternoon. That was one of five 30-point games in the tournament, and Leggett hit that point total on 11-of-18 shooting while also grabbing eight rebounds and five steals.

Leggett’s 30 points were the most by a bench player in the ACC Tournament since 2017.

Carrington stepped up as Pitt’s top performance in the semifinal loss to North Carolina on Friday night, scoring 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, making four three-pointers and getting five rebounds and three assists.

That was Carrington’s fifth 20-point game of the season; all five have come against ACC teams, and three of the five occurred in the last five games.

Carrington and Leggett were the first Pitt players to earn ACC All-tournament honors since Lamar Patterson and Talib Zanna were recognized after the 2014 tournament.

That season was the Panthers’ first in the ACC, and they entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed before defeating No. 12 seed Wake Forest and No. 4 seed North Carolina to advance to the semifinals, where they lost to No. 1 seed Virginia, who would go on to win the tournament.