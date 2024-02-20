Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media on Tuesday following his team’s 91-58 defeat to Wake Forest. Here is a complete rundown of everything the Pitt coach had to say.

Capel: Congrats to Wake Forest, they were terrific. We were bad. It was an old-fashioned, butt whipping. We haven't had one of those in a while. We haven't played, like we played, give credit to them and they were terrific. They were prepared in every aspect of the game, and we weren't.

What do you think led to you guys coming out flat tonight?

Capel: I just didn't think we played well at all, and they made shots early. We didn't. We did not defend throughout the whole game like we have been. I wish I had an answer for you.

What did they do defensively to kind of limit Blake?

Capel: They just guarded him. I don't think it's anything they did. Their strategy today was a little bit different from when we played them 5-6 games ago, when they face-guarded him the whole time there. Blake got some open looks, he missed them, but they had a heck of a defensive game plan and they executed it well.

Perimeter defense has been a strength for you guys this year, what do you think…

Capel: We just didn't do it today. And they're good, they’re really good. They're very, very good offensive team, and when they're making shots, they've been really, really good in this building. Their numbers are very, very different from the road. And they made a lot of them today and we didn't really give much resistance.

Was it an effort issue today?

Capel: It was an everything issue. Everything. It was an issue with us. And also, we played against a really good team that played very well.

On that note, you’ve seen pretty much everybody, ‘comfortably into the field’. While many are projecting Wake Forest on the outside. Does that bother you at all when people suggest…

Capel: Well, it bothers me that our league is not respected. And when people are talking about Wake Forest or us or Clemson or Virginia… These teams I know that a really, really good, like that bothers me. You know, our league is really good, we have outstanding teams, really good players, really good coaches, we proven in the past that our league is deserving with what we've done in the tournament, when we've gotten there, the teams that have gotten there. They defy every metric that's out there. So yeah, it bothers me. Wake Forest is a very good team. You know, hats off to Steve and his staff, they are coming off of two losses on the road, two tough losses at two places that a very tough to win. But they showed a lot of resilience, a lot of resolve and came out and played outstanding tonight.

What's the biggest lesson learned from tonight?

Capel: I don't know if there's a lesson learned. I mean, you know, at this time of the season, you should be past learning lessons. We're in the middle, almost the end, shoot it’s the end of February now. It's close to the end of February like we just have to be better period.

How do you guys regroup?

Capel: We gotta go home. We got to be ready for Saturday. That's the great thing about it. We have a team coming in Saturday that played outstanding, outstanding last night. And they're well coached. They're good, they're talented. And so we'll be ready for the challenge.