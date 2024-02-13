CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. —Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media following his team’s 74-63 win over No. 21 Virginia on Tuesday night. Here is a complete rundown of everything we had to say.

Capel: Well, first of all I’m really, really proud of my team. We didn’t blink. We fought throughout and guys stepped up and made big plays. We got off to a good start, which was important for us. We knew coming in the caliber of opponent we were facing and what they’ve done here especially at home. Coming off of a game where they scored 80 points at Florida State and so we thought it was important for us to get off to a good start and we did. I thought we maintained it and we were able to go up seven to start the second half, and then they went on a run and that’s what we talked about before the game was, ‘Don’t blink and keep fighting’ and I think we did that. I thought our guys defensively to hold them to just four 3s, that was something we talked about coming in to play without fouling, but then also how we moved the basketball, shared it, and got to spots. Our guys stepped up and made shots. Blake was unbelievable and then what we were able to do, especially in the second half with rebounding the basketball. So really proud of my team, heck of a win, questions.

You took 32 three-pointers and made 14 of them. Some of there were tough, but it looked like your guys were confident. Did you like the shot selection?

Capel: For the most part I liked it, but there were some that were not good shots, some that were a little bit rushed. But we live with it. I feel confident in our ability to shoot the basketball and we stepped up and made shots today.

Looking at the game, it seemed like you took two really big timeouts. One in the final minute of the first half that resulted in a 5-0 run and one right before the media timeout in the second half to start a 9-0 run. What was kind of your message to you team there?

Capel: Yea, well in the first half we wanted to come out and execute offensively and talk about our defense and what we wanted to do there. We wanted to start switching on those low ball screens and switching with Groves, so to talk about and communicate that. Then offensively, just to get movement. We became a little bit stagnant trying to dribble a little too much and play a little bit too much one on one. In the second half we got off and executed the heck out of that first play and made a three. During that stretch where they took the lead, we got two good threes, we just missed them. We got a play at the basket and Dunn made a heck of a play where he blocked it where we had a layup and they scored every time. We called that timeout to control their momentum. The crowd was back into it, but also to talk about what we wanted to do defensively and to make sure we weren’t rattled. We had gotten good looks we had just missed them, but we wanted to talk about our defense. We wanted to get back to defending like we had done the last three minutes in the first half. And our guys, to their credit, came out and executed everything we talked about.

One of the things Tony said was that you guys are a ‘hard guard’ right now. What is clicking for you guys offensively and is a lot of it happening because of the three-guard lineup?

Capel: I think that’s part of it. I think our young guys have gotten better just with the experience. When Guillermo is in the game, he stretches the defense out and that’s another threat for us. I thought he was terrific. He played the last 15 minutes of the second half, I thought he was terrific. Obviously when you have a guy like Blake who can get going. I thought he played a great floor game. He was putting on the floor, getting to spots, didn’t run people over, making little floaters. I think all of those things and certainly it helps when you make shots. I think we’ve done a good job all year of getting good looks, we’re just starting to make some now.

Virginia generates over 13 turnovers per game and you only committed eight. What have you seen about the maturity from your guards especially handling some of the tougher moments?

Capel: We’ve been pretty good with not turning the ball over. I think we only average about nine a game, so we’ve been pretty good with that. Our guys they just made good decisions, they were tough. We talked about how we have to play through physicality because they’re going to be very physical defensively and we have to able to play and fight through that and not get rattled and our guys did a good job. We were ‘greedy receivers’ guys came to the basketball when there was pressure and we were able to make plays.

You have now won five conference road games, two against ranked opponents, what does that tell you about your team?

Capel: We’re learning to love the fight. Earlier in conference play, we have several guys who played minutes for us that had never gone through the gauntlet of the ACC. We played hard, but we didn’t understand how to fight. So we had moments where we had to get a stop and it’s Clemson at the under-four timeout and we were down two, we don’t get those stops and then we don’t score. All of the sudden it goes from two to seven pretty quickly. When we played North Carolina at home, we held them to the first six minutes without a basket, without scoring, but we only had about 8 (points) where we should have had about 15-16 and perhaps that’s a little bit of difference in the game. We had some games where we just dropped the rope, where we did blink, when things weren’t going well for us. There are learning moments for us and it was difficult, but the thing I love about my team is that they continued to show up everyday. They had great attitudes, they listened, and wanted to learn and we just gradually chipped away and gotten better.

Can you speak to what it takes to win in this enviornment where both teams were coming in hot and equally had a lot to lose?

Capel: Well, Tony has built this into an unbelievable environment. This is one of the toughest environments in all of college basketball because of their fans and how they really get behind and connect with this team and certainly with all the success they’ve had with their basketball program. There’s been no more successful team in the ACC in the last ten years than Virginia. If you look at everything from ACC championships, they’ve won a national championship, they’ve been No. 1 seeds. They’ve done it all and so that helps make this place very tough also because the caliber of players that they’ve had and certainly with Tony and his staff. We knew it was going to be an unbelievable challenge, but we were excited about the opportunity of the challenge. We talked about that with our guys for three days. We knew about the winning streak. We knew all of that: the winning streak this year, the eight in a row, and the 23 in a row here. We just wanted to come in and seize an unbelievable opportunity and to play our best. It took that from us to be able to do what we did tonight.

Do you feel like your team showed the country it deserves to be in the NCAA Tournament?

Capel: It’s a lot of season left, man, it’s a lot. I think we played really well tonight. We’re playing well. And all we’re trying to do is, we’re 1-0 right now. We’ll enjoy tonight, be off tomorrow, then Thursday start getting ready for Louisville and hopefully after Saturday we can be 1-0.

What kind of game did you get from Guillermo?

Capel: I thought he was tremendous. Offensively, he was a connector with the short rolls and making plays and scored one. He certainly made some really good passes. Defensively he was able to get a steal. We kind of had him playing centerfield because of who he was guarding. I thought he just did some really good things and I thought Fede did, too. I thought early in the game, that block he had on Minor really kind of set the tone for us. The toughness, the competitive urgency, all those things that we talked about, that was a big-time play.