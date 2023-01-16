You’ve spoken before about how, when you came to Pitt, you kind of inherited a tough situation. Can you relate at all to what Kenny’s going through at Louisville in his first year, based upon what you went through during your early years at Pitt?

Capel: Yeah, I can relate to it. There’s some similarities. When you take over, especially a program that has a lot of tradition, a lot of history - it’s different because that’s his alma mater, he wore that jersey, but still, it’s tough. You want to do well so bad, you work hard at it, you invest a lot of time, and when you don’t see the results, it can be very frustrating. But I admire Kenny and his staff, because when I watch them, I see a team that is continuing to fight, continuing to play really hard, and I think they’ve gotten better over these games. It’s just really hard to win and it’s really hard to win in this league. And when you’re new, you’re just trying to develop, establish relationships with guys that you didn’t necessarily recruit, you don’t know as well, you’re just getting to know them, they’re just getting to know you, the philosophy may be different. So it’s a lot of things that go into it, but I commend him and his staff, because it seems like, from the outside, they have stayed positive, and when you watch their team, they play hard, they play together, it looks like they like each other and they’re continuing to fight. That’s the sign that they are making progress.

I know that you’ve talked before about you guys being limited with how many players could play in practice early in the season and how when you guys were able to get guys out there - how have you seen that help boost the games of your younger players like Fede, Nate and the twins over the past month or so?

Capel: I think they’ve gotten better. You worry at times, especially with new guys, freshmen, that they hit a wall at some point because the intensity of everything that you do is at a greater level than they’ve ever experienced, and that’s the same with the twins, with Fede, especially because of just different physicality, the speed, the intensity, the investment, all of those things are very different. But I think they’ve gotten better. I think they’ve learned, they have some older guys that have been really good teammates and are encouraging and trying to help them. And we’re going to need them. We’re going to need every one of them as we continue on our journey this year.

At the beginning of this season, September and October, you were counting on Dior Johnson and John Hugley to be a big part of your rotation this season. Now they’re gone for the year and here you are, only a couple games off the lead in the ACC. How have you guys been able to withstand the lack of depth on your bench?

Capel: Yeah, well, you know, I like the depth that we have. It’s not maybe what we expected, because we also expected Will Jeffress to be there as well. But I like who we have. I really do. It’s an incredibly together team, they really care about each other, they really root for each other, we have good players, the pieces fit and guys have stepped up. Whenever you have situations that happen where you have some guys that maybe you thought would be available but aren’t available, to me, what that does is that it gives opportunity for other guys. Everyone wants to play, and it just gives more opportunity and guys have stepped up and seized that opportunity. But again, we’ve just tried to work. We’re trying to keep our head down, we’re trying to stay even-keeled and just trying to work every day and trying to be the best we can be every day.

Now that we know John is obviously out for the rest of the season, can we expect to see a little bit more of Jorge and Guillermo and more minutes for them? And how do you feel those two are progressing in their development?

Capel: I think they’ve done really well. I think obviously over the last few games, Guillermo has played more and has done really, really well. Jorge has been good for us all year. He hasn’t played in the last couple of games, but he will for us. I also think Nate Santos has done a really good job over the past few games.

We need everyone. We need everyone. We need everyone every day in practice and we need the great attitudes like we’ve had and just guys being about the right stuff, just being about winning. A great example was last game, you know, Nike Sibande and his contributions to us. He was just totally about team and I loved what he said after the game. That’s what our guys have been about this year. We need them to continue to do that.

You guys obviously have done really well with transfers on this team. I wonder, sometimes when you get those guys at different stages of their careers from different places, you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get in terms of buying into team. I wonder what you think maybe it is about your guys or your culture that’s made that work?

Capel: It’s a crapshoot all the time, even when you recruit high school guys. You don’t know someone until you’re with them all the time. You don’t. You can recruit a kid for two years, three years, you have a relationship, you think you know him - and you do, from a surface level. You know him from afar. When you’re with him every day and you’re working with him and you see him and then when you see him when adversity hits or when you get on him or Coach yells at him or they’re doing well - how do you handle success? I don’t think it’s just with transfers. I think it’s just with everyone. So I think it’s a crapshoot. I think we’ve gotten lucky this year. We’ve had transfers before that maybe didn’t work out for us. The guys that we have this year, again, we tried to be intentional, just like we have in the previous years. The previous couple of years, it was a little bit more difficult because of the whole situation with Covid, where you couldn’t go out and see them, you couldn’t bring them to campus, so you didn’t get a chance to interact with them face-to-face. With all of these guys that we have right now, we had an opportunity to do that. Obviously we watched their film, the transfers, but we had an opportunity to go out and see them, to go and visit them, to bring them on campus, to have them with us for 48 hours. So maybe we had a little bit better feel than the past couple of years. But in my opinion, it’s always a crapshoot.

Has game-planning without those three pieces been difficult for you and your staff?

Capel: No. I mean, we’re used to it. It’s not like we had those three guys from the start. Once we got to October, all three of them were out. Will never practiced. Obviously Dior’s situation happened before we started playing games. John got hurt the first week of practice. So we’ve gone through it without them, so it hasn’t hurt us at all.