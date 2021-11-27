Capel: 'We lost this game because we didn't defend'

Capel: Congrats to UMBC. They were really, really good in the first half. We could never overcome that. They shot the heck out of it, obviously to shoot 58% from the field, 64 from three, 11 made three’s. Disappointed in us defensively. That’s where we’ve probably been the best this year; in two consecutive halves - the second half against Vanderbilt, when they shot 59% and in the first half here, for them to shoot 58. It’s a shame, because it was our best offensive performance. We were able to make eight three’s in the first half, and to score 44 points, to have seven, which was the most we’ve had all year, it’s disappointing that it’s in a loss. I thought defensively we were a little bit better in the second half, but we just could never overcome that initial first 20 minutes of how they bombarded us with three’s.

So, got some good things to learn from, we did some good stuff, but we’ll get back to work and we have to be able to put it all together.

What fell short in the three-point defense?

Capel: They were able to get penetration. They were able to get to the middle. They were able to get out in transition and got some there. But I think a lot of it in the first half, just they were able to get the ball to the middle. One of the things we talked about coming into this game was containing penetration, and we didn’t do a good job of that. Rogers was able to penetrate. When we tried to go zone, the ball got to the middle and they were just spraying it out. We didn’t fight a couple times to get overtop of a ball screen. So now they overloaded the side and they were able to get the ball to the corners. Again, just some breakdowns on our part. We knew they were a really good shooting team. They made 16 in their last game, they shoot 27 a game, but again, for them to make 11 in the first half is not who we’ve been, it’s uncharacteristic of who we’ve been, and disappointing.

When we talked to Femi in the last game, he said there was a lot of bickering amongst the team in some of the communication problems. Is that something that you saw carry into this game as part of the problem?

Capel: I didn’t. I didn’t see that. Maybe there was some stuff on the court with it, but I didn’t see that.

How much do you attribute the game turning when Femi picked up his second foul and they were able to take advantage?

Capel: Certainly, we need him on the court. He’s a guy that’s one of our best offensive players but he’s also one of our better defensive players, and when he’s out there, we need him talking, too. I think when he talks and he’s really into it, we’re a different basketball team. But certainly, having him pick up his second foul that early was not great for us.

Last year, you had games like Syracuse where things weren’t going well in the first half, but there was a leader or a catalyst somewhere who could get things started. Who is that guy on your roster that you can look to and say, hey, this is a guy I can count on to lead my guys going forward?

Capel: I’m not sure we had one last year and I’m not sure we have one this year. We had older guys last year, but I don’t think we had one guy last year that I felt like was the leader of our team. I don’t think we had that and I don’t think we have one guy this year that’s stepped up and, you know, ‘Hey, this isn’t going to happen’ or ‘We have to do this’ or ‘This is not going to happen to us anymore.’ Unfortunately, we haven’t had that.

How much of that is a problem?

Capel: It’s an issue. I mean, look, we need everyone. We’re a young team - and I’m not trying to make an excuse, but that’s who we are. Our most veteran guys that are playing right now are sophomores - that have played for us, we certainly have some older guys that have transferred in - but have played at this level, played at Pitt, played in the ACC, they’re sophomores. So it’s a learning experience for them.

I don’t think we have any of them, the sophomore class, that are just natural leaders. You know, like the Brandin Knights or the Krausers or the Fields, the guys like that, James Robinsons - that’s something that we unfortunately haven’t had.

The first seven or nine minutes of the second half, you held them to about seven points and really got after it on defense. Do you feel like that’s who you can be?

Capel: Yeah, I do. We’ve been pretty good defensively this year. If you look at the season stats before this game - obviously they change after this game - but before this game, teams were shooting 43% against us, I think 42-point-something, and they were shooting about 33% from three. That’s not bad. That’s not bad. And the last three games, those numbers were about 38% from the floor and about 28% from three. So we’ve been pretty good on that end. Just the last half of Vanderbilt and the first half of this game, we weren’t. The second half of this game, I think they were about 34% from the field - 35, 34-point-8 - so that’s who we have to be. That’s who we have to be. I’ve said, we have to win ugly, and we have to understand that all the time and we have to do it every time we step on the court.

What’s a rallying point that you can focus on to see your team turn things around?

Capel: Well, again, I thought we did some good things. For us to score 77 points, for us to make 11 three’s, I thought that was good for us. Hopefully we can carry over and have some confidence. Guys saw the basketball go into - made some shots. Hopefully we can carry over and we can get back to playing defense like we played the second half today and like we had played for most of the season.

Obviously the turnover thing is a big thing for us. That’s an area where we really have to get better. To have 14 - and they capitalized off of them. We really have to. And some of these today were unforced, so we have to do a much better job of that.

Jim was saying that they ran a lot of different guys at John to keep him out of the paint. How much did you guys recognize in the second half that he was your go-to and how much does that need to be part of the identity of this offense, getting the ball inside to him?

Capel: It has to be and it has been, but the other thing that has to happen is, we have to make shots. I don’t know if you were watching - they weren’t guarding our guys towards the end because they looked at the percentages coming in and the fact that we had only made 13 three’s. So they didn’t guard our guys, so it’s easier to guard John when you’re not making shots. You can collapse the defense. The fact that we made some shots today kind of helped John and helped the spacing out a little bit, so it goes hand-in-hand.

We need John. There’s absolutely no question about that. We need him, we need him to be good for us, we need him to finish. He was 8-for-10 and 5-for-7 from the free throw line; that was good. But we also need the other stuff.

Offense wasn’t our problem today. It was not our problem. If we had one problem offensively, it was the turnovers. We lost this game because we didn’t defend at the standard we needed to defend at.