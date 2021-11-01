Capel: 'We'll learn from it. We'll get better. And we'll get back to work.'

Capel: It was good to play somebody else and it was good to get a win. I thought we did some good things out there today; obviously, we know we have a lot to work on. I have a lot of respect for that team. They have a lot of guys back. They were one of the top teams in the country in their division in field goal percentage defense. They really jam it up, try to jam it up inside. I thought in the second half we got into a bit of a better rhythm offensively. We had some moments where we played really well defensively, but we have to be able to sustain it.

So, great test for us, good to play against someone else. Not sure the status of Nike’s injury yet. Hopefully we’ll know a little bit more tomorrow. Certainly that’s a blow for us, but depending on what happens, it could be an opportunity for others to step up.

Do you know what happened?

Capel: He said earlier that he banged knees, he went knee-to-knee with someone, and he tried to play through it. And then when he went on the under out of bounds to receive a pass, he came to a jump stop and his knee gave out.

When you were looking to add guys and ended up picking up Mo, what did you see in him that you thought could really benefit this team? And how much of what we saw tonight embodied what you thought he could contribute?

Capel: Well, I thought he was a really talented man. I can’t say ‘young kid’ with him. But I thought he was a really talented guy. Obviously the thing that stood out was defense: his ability to block shots, his ability to impact shots. You had this long athlete that, at times, made these ‘wow’ plays, and we thought with his length, his versatility, especially defensively, he would be able to really help our team. We thought pairing him beside John would be something that could be really good for us, because if you look at a lot of his blocked shots, they come from off the ball - him coming over and helping and things like that.

When we got him, we felt like, once we started working with him, he was a little bit better offensively than we thought. And he’s really put in a lot of work on that side of it: learning how to slow down a little bit, being stronger, playing stronger, all of those things.

He’s a good player and we need him to continue to get better for us.

What do you see that William has to do to get more consistent on offense?

Capel: I think Will’s a talented young kid, he’s a worker, he wants to be really good, he’s gotten better. I think one of the biggest things is just to become more consistent shooting the basketball. He made a big three for us that kind of ignited us in the second half. But I think that: shooting and good shots, understanding and being able to knock in shots.

With all the new faces, how are these guys coming together as a team?

Capel: It’s been good. It’s been good. You know, as you get into playing, that’s when you really find out. When you’re not playing, everyone’s together, but you start playing and then playing time is divvied out and things like that, that’s when you really find out. But it’s been good. It’s been a really good group to work with. I’m excited to come every day and try to help us get better.

How much, with there being new guys on the team, how much of a feeling-out process are you anticipating, understanding that they’ve been practicing together?

Capel: It’s still feeling it out. Practice is one thing, but when you get out and the lights are on and the people are in the stands and you’re playing against someone else that maybe doesn’t know all of your stuff, don’t cheat the plays like they do in practice, you start to find out different things.

For us, it was the first time that - we had a lot of guys, this was their first time under the lights here. So I think you saw some guys get better as the game went on, and do some things as they were able to relax and calm down a little bit. I thought there were nerves and all of that, which is to be expected. That’s why games like these are good for us.

Again, we just have to keep building. This gives us 40 minutes of tape to look at, to go and evaluate, to show collectively as a group and individually to guys that we work with, and now we have some stuff on film against other people where we can look and say, ‘Hey look, this is what we’re talking about, this is where you can get better, you’ve got to improve in this area or this is what’s open or here’s the read or defensively you have to do it for 30 seconds, not 26.’

So this was good for us. We’ll learn from it. We’ll get better. And we’ll get back to work.

How has Femi progressed since the end of last season?

Capel: I think he has matured a lot. When he plays with energy, talking, animated, we are a lot better. He’s a lot better and we’re a lot better. I think he’s shooting the basketball better, I think he has a better understanding of what we need from him. Defensively, I think he’s better than he was. I just think he’s better all around. He had a full summer to work out. He didn’t have an accident like he had last year where he was out for awhile, so - knock on wood - he’s been able to be there every day for us and to really help us to get better.

But when he has energy - his energy is infectious. He’s a guy that everyone likes. And he’s really funny. He can be very charismatic. We need that from him all the time. I think he’s starting to understand that now.

How do you spark that energy?

Capel: There’s some things we do in practice. There’s some conversations that we have. A lot of tape, a lot of one-on-one meetings, individual meetings, sending him stuff, talking to him constantly, his teammates telling him how much we need that, because it’s very different - it’s very, very different when he’s not that way. And we’re not as good when he’s not that way.

How much different is it now that you’re working with these guys so much more than you did last year?

Capel: I just see growth. That’s probably the biggest thing. I don’t know differently because I don’t remember that much about this time last year. I don’t know if that’s a conscious thing; it may be a conscious thing that I don’t remember much about this time - last year was so screwed up…

We have to get better. We have to work. And we have to be together. And they’ve done that so far.

I saw where John’s up to 280. As a developing young player, how much is he still learning how to use his body in games? And how much - I don’t want to say rust, but how much is he still trying to get back in the feel of things?

Capel: It’s a lot. It’s a lot. And it is rust. 280’s too heavy. We have to work on that with him. We have to help him and assist him with that. He’s a talented player and we need him to be a really good player for us, and he has the ability to be a really good player. It’s our job to help him do that.

How much can a guy like Mo help him?

Capel: He can help us. That’s the main thing. Our whole thing needs to be us. We need everyone worried about Pitt. They have to become Pitt basketball. I don’t want them just playing for Pitt; they have to become Pitt. So Mo can really help us, and if he help us, then he’s helping John, he’s helping Femi, he’s helping I.T., he’s helping everyone.

What did you feel about Ithiel in his role today?

Capel: I thought he was terrific. I thought he was terrific. Three assists, no turnovers, he made some really good passes, he made some really good reads, didn’t force anything. He’s a talented guy and he can shoot. He took seven three’s and I’ve told him - I’ve told him in front of the team, if he gets 15 three’s in a game, I’m happy as long as they’re good shots, because I feel very confident that he’s going to make more than he misses. Even though he’s 2-for-7, I know that could be 5-for-7, that could be 6-for-7; that’s the confidence I have in him as long as he’s taking good shots.

But I loved the way that he played overall. I thought he made some terrific passes, some terrific reads. I thought he did a good job defensively; he’s actually starting to like defense. So he’s really grown up, especially over the last two, three weeks.

His confidence was an issue at times last year; have you seen a growth in that perspective?

Capel: I have. I have. With going through the ACC and having some big games last year, I think there’s no question he knows now that he belongs at this level, he can play at this level. We have a lot of confidence in him. I have a lot of confidence in him. And I think he’s going to be a really good player for us.

He talked about his off-season transformation and he credited Jamarius Burton for that. How much has a guy like Jamarius meant to your team so far? I know he’s out right now, but what are you looking forward to the most with him coming back?

Capel: Well, it’s a big loss for us, with him not being here. He’s very important to us. He gives us a maturity and a leadership, to be quite frank, that we have not had since I’ve been here. There were some things that he did in the first month, that I’m sitting there in a meeting that he called, and I’m watching this, and when we leave, I’m saying to my assistants, ‘I’m not sure I’ve ever seen this.’ Ever. Like, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a kid do this.

There’s a seriousness about him, there’s a maturity about him, and I think he’s helped all of these guys. It’s been an adjustment for them, because they haven’t been around anyone on the court that talks as much as he does. I don’t care if it’s a workout, pickup, them running, whatever it is, he’s constantly talking. I think it’s rubbed off on everyone, and it’s something that we’ve really missed and hopefully we’re able to get him back soon.

When do you expect him back?

Capel: I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m still not sure yet. He’s progressing really, really well. Hopefully he’s able to start doing some individual workouts, hopefully, tomorrow, depending on what the doctors said tonight as they evaluated him, and we’ll see from there.

Even with him not able to play, how much do you see those qualities - he’s not on the court with them, but how much do you see them from the sidelines?

Capel: You see it some when he’s there. Sometimes he isn’t there because he’s been rehabbing during that time, he’s getting his work in during that time. But when he’s there, you still hear him, he’s awesome in the huddles with whatever group that he’s with. So it’s something that hopefully we get back soon and we get it every day. And also he’s a good player. So that helps, too, that he’s good player and he’s a ball-handler and a decision-maker and a guy that we feel like can help us in a lot of ways.

Will he play the point at all?

Capel: He’ll play both.