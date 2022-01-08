Capel: 'We just stepped up and made plays'
Jeff Capel met with the media following his team’s 69-67 win over Boston College on Saturday. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say. Capel: Proud of our team. Big time win. We made...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news