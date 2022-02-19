Capel: 'We didn't play with a sense of urgency'

Capel: Congrats to Georgia Tech. They played a really good basketball game. I thought Josh did a great job of having his guys prepared. They played with a sense of urgency. With the exception of the last game against N.C. State, they’ve been right there in the majority of their games and they have a, I think, as good a guard as we have in our league in Devoe. He really played a very good basketball game.

Disappointed for us. We didn’t play with the force necessary in order for us to position ourself like we need to win a basketball game, and that’s the part that’s most disappointing. When I say the force, we didn’t play with a sense of urgency, we didn’t, you know, take charges, first to the floor for loose balls, physical blocks outs - nothing we did was physical. In order for us to put ourself in the best position to win, that’s who we have to be. So it’s disappointing that we didn’t do that.

We allowed the zone and the switching zone to make us hesitant, and when they saw that, they preyed on it. That led to us having 16 turnovers, which led to them getting a lot of easy baskets. So again, really disappointing for us. We’ll get back to it and get ready for Miami.

You talked about not having a sense of urgency; Wednesday night’s win at UNC was a big one, but was there anything you saw in the next couple days that made you think a performance like this might be coming?

Capel: Yeah, Thursday we didn’t do much. Obviously we didn’t get back until late, we had guys play heavy minutes, so Thursday was basically a mental day. We walked through a couple of things offensively that we thought could be successful against the zone and a couple things defensively, and we just started talking about how we want to defend them and some of the things that we needed to have our antenna up with a sense of urgency for.

Then Friday was more of the ‘day before a game’ but I didn’t feel the same energy that we had in preparation obviously for North Carolina. So yeah, and then just the way they play, the zone and the switching zones and the zone can switch within in the possession and what it does - it requires us to think. So I was really concerned coming into this game, and I think I had a right to be, unfortunately.

Mo said he felt like maybe you guys walked into this one a little more lackadaisical. How do you pull that out of players when they’re struggling to come off such a high? He said you guys preached, as soon as you got off the plane, put that win behind you.

Capel: Players have to do it, too. They have to listen. And they have to be able to move on. We talked about it extensively. But we didn’t do it. And it’s just not - I didn’t do a good enough job getting us prepared for that. So I have to figure out different ways. I’m disappointed in me. I’m disappointed in us. We had an unbelievable opportunity and we didn’t capitalize on it.

What kept Jamarius out of the offensive flow tonight?

Capel: He just didn’t make shots. He took 11 of them. He didn’t make them. I don’t know if he’s a little bit fatigued, tired, you know, whatever it is. He didn’t do much in practice on Friday because of soreness, so just didn’t have the rhythm. None of our guards did. The zone kept us off-balance and we had difficulty finding spots, finding areas. We got down to short clock several times throughout the game. I thought when we moved it and we shared it and we ball-faked and we did the things that we talked about doing, we were able to get good looks and clean looks. But we didn’t do enough of that tonight.

I figure the turnovers contributed some to them being able to get points in transition, but what defensively were you not seeing from your guys?

Capel: We didn’t play with any force. That was the thing. We didn’t contest the elbow; we didn’t do a good job of that. That’s something we talked about. A lot of stuff is run through their bigs at the elbows and they were able just to kind of get layups off of cuts and we didn’t have active help side. And those were things that we had been doing better; we just didn’t have it there tonight. The communication wasn’t great for us in that area. When we missed shots at times, they were able to just to leak out and get easy baskets there, which has been uncharacteristic. The two teams that we played prior are probably two of the better teams in transition and we did an excellent job in both of those games of getting back and making them a half court team. We didn’t do that tonight.

All of those things - like I told our guys during one timeout, it doesn’t matter what defense we’re in; man or zone, we have to make it work. That’s the problem: we didn’t make any of those things work tonight. And they’re good. The way they run their offense, the Princeton stuff, the cutting, all of those things, they require you to talk, they require you to be alert, they require you to communicate and command, and we just didn’t do that.

You’ve talked to us before about the wall that sometimes John was approaching with learning how to play at this time of year and thinking through things. How much do you think that played into some of your other guys out there, not being able to think through and talk through those defensive moments?

Capel: Yeah, it could be. It could be. For a lot of our guys, this is the first time playing heavy minutes this late in the year. For a guy like JB, he didn’t do that last year at Texas Tech. For Femi, playing heavy minutes like this, this time of year, it’s different. It’s very different. It’s not an excuse; it’s an explanation. But again, we have to be better in those situations.

I’ve always felt that, even if you’re tired, if you’re talking, you’re not thinking about being tired. If I’m saying, you know, ‘Mo, I got your help’ or ‘Femi, get up in pressure’ or I’m calling out a ball screen coverage or I’m constantly talking to the basketball, then what I’m doing is, I’m not thinking about me. I’m not thinking about being tired. So it’s a way to trick yourself in those moments when maybe you are a little bit fatigued. If you lose yourself into the team and you throw yourself into the team, then you’re not thinking about you, and then that’s a way that you can get out of that. Hopefully we can mature and be better in those situations.

I don’t know if it’s reading too deeply into things, but what, if anything, does a loss like this, where you were coming off three straight wins and have some sense of momentum and then the team plays poorly for most of the first 35 minutes - what does that say to you about where this team is mentally and just overall right now?

Capel: It’s just - it’s a game. Just like when we beat North Carolina, we felt good about that and it’s a game. I don’t look at all these deep things or whatever with our basketball team and our program right now; we just concentrate game-by-game. We didn’t have it tonight. I wish I could tell you why we didn’t; we just didn’t. We’ll get back to it tomorrow and hopefully we’ll be better tomorrow, be better Monday, and we’re going to need to be a lot better on Tuesday.

I also don’t know if this is reading too deeply into things, too. But with Onye walking on Senior Day today, are you anticipating this year is his last with the program?

Capel: I think so. I don’t know. We haven’t gotten into it with our guys. These are discussions we’ll have at the end of the year with the guys.

When Devoe went up for that three after you guys cut it to four, what was going through your mind seeing him take that shot and knowing what kind of player he is?

Capel: I was afraid, because he makes those types of shots. He had just missed one maybe a couple of possessions before that, around a little bit over three minutes. But that was a dagger and that kid has done that. Last year at their place when they beat us, we had cut it - I can’t remember what we cut it to but it was late in the game and we were in zone and he hit a three from the logo. The Georgia Tech logo. That’s what he does, that’s what he’s done throughout his career and it’s the reason why he’s one of the better guards in our league and one of the leading scorers in this league. He’s not afraid of those moments, and he’s made enough of them that he has supreme confidence, even after missing one a few plays prior to that.

When you guys have had some of your more disappointing performances, have you seen any one or two of your players be the vocal guys on your roster, be the guys to kind of push everyone to rally them in those moments?

Capel: It depends. Honestly, it depends on the day. Sometimes it’s Femi. Sometimes it’s Jamarius. It’s really kind of those two guys that are the guys to do it. But we haven’t had anyone that consistently does it.

Is this a situation where your team is learning how to deal with success? It’s one of those things where you have to learn how to win and be consistent game in and game out, and you haven’t had a ton of that here, so there’s a bit of a learning curve as well.

Capel: Yeah, perhaps, but we should be better with this. Like, we should be better. This isn’t - we won three games last year in a row and we came out the fourth one and we crapped the bed. We have to - in order to take steps as a program, we - and it all falls on me - we have to be better at that, and we weren’t tonight.