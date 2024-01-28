Capel: It was rough there for us in the first half with our inability to make a shot. I thought it affected our defense. We didn’t defend as well. But man, they’re really good offensively and they made some tough shots and contested shots, some deep three’s. It was that way to start the second half, but then we - right around the 12-minute mark, we started fighting. We were able to put together some stops and we talked about, at the under-8 minute timeout we wanted to be below 10, 10 or below, and then at the under-4 timeout, we wanted to be somewhere around eight, six, or something like that. So we did all of that, put ourself in a position, just came up a little bit short against a really good team.

From your vantage point, did it look like Jaland drew contact on that last play?

Capel: You know, all of you guys know, I’m not allowed to comment on that. So, whatever you saw, you can comment on it. I don’t want to get fined.

On the note of Jaland, what can you say about him in the second half today?

Capel: I thought he was terrific. He didn’t shoot the ball like he’s been shooting it early. I thought his teammates were terrific with him as well. He had a wide open three in the corner opposite our bench in the second half and he shot an air ball and he put his head down. Right away, they got on him about that, and I thought that helped him get out of it. And he was able to make some big plays down the stretch. We wanted the ball in his hands at the end, just to make a play, whatever play was there, and he tried it; unfortunately, it was a little bit short.

What does it say about him that, I mean, you would think that would have been Blake’s shot, but you said you wanted the ball in his hand - what does that say about him?

Capel: Well, I think in that situation, you have to have the ball in a guard’s hand. Blake was involved in the play, so it wasn’t - Blake’s not a guard for us, so a guard has to be the guy to make a decision in that situation. They switched the ball screen, he saw a matchup. Blake was obviously an option in that play, but again, a guard has to have the ball in that situation to initiate what we’re trying to get into.

Your thoughts on Norchad Omier tonight?

Capel: He’s terrific. I thought he was a terrific player last year, his physicality, his energy. He’s made a couple three’s, I think four in the last two games. He made two tonight, or this afternoon, I should say. He made two against Notre Dame. When he does that, you have to get out a little bit and he’s able to drive it. He’s a man on the boards. He’s a really, really good player. One of the better players in our league.

It’s not the result you guys wanted, but is it still fair to deem this a pretty successful road trip?

Capel: Like I mentioned before when I started, I’m really proud of our team. We could have folded and we didn’t. We fought and we put ourself in a position - with 10 seconds left, it’s a one-possession game where we have the ball. So I like that part of it, I like the fact that we fought, I like the fact that we stayed together, again, on the road against a really good team, a Final Four team from last year, three starters back, four guys that played a lot on that team. We put ourself in a position to have a chance to win. We just came up short.

What can you say about Blake’s resilience after missing a lot of shots in the first half?

Capel: Well, we missed a lot of shots. It wasn’t just him. And we were wide open. We had really good looks. I think it shows a lot about Blake’s resilience and our team’s resilience to continue to fight and to be able to find something to get ourselves going again. Like I said, it would have been really easy for us just to kind of put our head between our tails and to just give it up. But this team, this whole trip, road trip, has shown an unbelievable amount of fight, and it’s something we have to hang on to as we go forward.

The final free throws there from Kyshawn George, a freshman, can you just talk about that, how critical he was as a freshman?

Capel: Well, he’s a really talented freshman. He’s not just an ordinary freshman. He’s very, very talented. Some of the shots that he made - obviously, the free throws, we knew he was a really good free throw shooter, and in that situation, it’s 1.8 seconds, you don’t feel the pressure that you do if it was like four. Four seconds or something like that. But it shows just how good and mentally tough he is to step up and make them.

But he made plays throughout. He made some deep three’s, he handles the basketball. He actually is a better defender than you’d think a freshman would be, especially a freshman that’s new to this country and new to basketball here. I’ve been really impressed with him on tape and probably even more impressed with him seeing him in person.

Not related to the game, but do you have any more information on Jorge’s injury?

Capel: No.

How frustrating is it when your team has the size advantage but you guys were out-rebounded by a smaller team?

Capel: Yeah, well, again, the past two games that we’ve won, we have won the rebounding battle. That was something we wanted to have a point of emphasis for today and we didn’t do it. And we gave up some key ones down the stretch. Omier got one where he tipped it in and Fede went for a block and missed it on Pack’s drive, and that was a big play. They’re good, man, and Omier is really good on the boards. We missed a lot of shots, too, so we didn’t get a chance to get in there, but it is frustrating because that’s something we tried to emphasize.