Capel: This was a very tough win for us. We knew it would be a tough game with their length and athleticism and how disruptive they can be defensively. But we were very, very tough. We survived when they made a run and took the lead and I thought our bench guys - specifically Nike and Guillermo - were unbelievable for us. They gave us a big, big lift and really made some big baskets and some big plays for us. We were able to step up and make some free throws at the end and get some stops. We were finally able at the end, from the under-4 timeout on, we were able to get some stops. Blake Hinson, who had struggled a little bit shooting, made a huge three off of a great pass, and guys stepped up and made some plays for us.

So again, really proud of this group. Another road win. We’ll enjoy it on the ride home and start getting ready for the next one.

You made the call of playing Nelly only six minutes in the second half and obviously favored Nike there. What prompted that decision? And you talked about Nike there and his effort; what impressed you more, his offense or defense?

Capel: First of all, Nelly’s battling a little bit of an injury, and we thought - I thought - that was hindering him a little bit. So we wanted to go with Nike, just in that moment. Nike came in and played really well and we decided to ride with him the rest of the game.

Was that injury from the one three-pointer he shot?

Capel: No. The injury was prior. It was in practice. He played against Louisville a little bit hurt. He injured in practice Monday.

Can you talk about the value that you have with that veteran backcourt, being able to step up and make big shots in a game that was a little ugly there when it was going back and forth?

Capel: Yeah, I mean, these guys are very confident. They believe in themselves, they believe in each other, we believe in them. And sometimes as a coach, man, you have to have guys just step up and make plays, and that’s what we did. For Nike to come in and make those two shots that he made from the top of the key, to make some good passes for Jamarius, to make passes, to make plays, to find Greg for a three, for Greg to step up and make the three, Blake to make the three. But I really thought Guillermo’s minutes, man, were really, really good. You know, what he did finishing some plays down there, keeping some basketballs alive. We got a three-pointer off of an offensive rebound that he kept alive. It’s just a testament to our team. I mean, guys stepped up and made plays.

15 offensive rebounds - that’s the most your team has had against any ACC opponent this year, and to go along with that, 20 second-chance points. Can you talk about how well you guys did making the most of those extra opportunities?

Capel: It was huge for us. That’s something we talked about coming into this game that we had to take advantage of. With the way they switch, a lot of times, their fives would be on our guards, and we talked about, we have to win that matchup, whether we throw it down there to them or we get the ball on the glass, we have to go after the offensive rebounds. And Federiko and Guillermo, those guys got 10 between them. They did a really good job of that.

You talked about Sibande coming in and hitting those shows. How important was that stretch of the game?

Capel: It was huge. It was huge. It was huge. I mean, the game was back and forth. They had taken the lead and he stepped up and made some big-time plays. Nike’s a confident guy, we have a lot of confidence in him, his teammates have confidence in him and he was able to get into a rhythm and he just stepped up and made some big plays. I thought he drove it well after that as well. It was huge for us, especially in that moment of the game.

What does it say that he can go so long without scoring and then come up with those shots?

Capel: Yeah, well he can do that. Nike’s a guy - his whole life, he’s scored and he can score points in bunches. And we know, his teammates know, that when he gets going, we just try to look to find him and let him go because he can make some plays. That’s the thing: sometimes as a coach, like I said earlier, you have to have some guys that can just make some plays and he made some big-time plays for us this afternoon.

You talked before this game about how you hoped your guys wanted to get revenge. How big is it to right that wrong that happened last month?

Capel: I think the biggest thing for us, man, is that we just wanted to win. I mean, we didn’t - it was just like, I mean, look, our guys, human nature, ‘They beat us at our place.’ And they beat us. It wasn’t whatever; they beat us. They made shots. They made big plays. We were just excited to play again, to get on the road again, we got another road win. I think in Power Five, we’re up there for the most in the country. And to come down and beat a good team, I mean, they're a good team. I know their record doesn’t say it, but I know they had a lot of injuries early, and you look at what they’ve done in the conference. They’ve played well. And they beat us at our place. So we’re just happy to get the win. If we want to put revenge to it, that’s fine. We’re just happy to get a win.

This is 11 wins now in the ACC, which I think ties your most since the program moved to the ACC almost 10 years ago. Does that hold any significance to you? Or are you just remaining focused?

Capel: We’re in the moment, man. We’re just concentrating on right now. Like I said, we’ll enjoy this the rest of the day and we’ll start getting prepared for B.C. tomorrow.

Warley had a really good game today against you guys. What did you see from him that makes him so tough?

Capel: He’s a really good player. He’s a talented player. He’s a guy that we tried to recruit out of Westtown. He got confidence early. He was able to get to spots. We wanted to go under on the ball screens and he made us pay for that. He got to spots and shot over top of us. He made a three, which that’s not something he does a lot. But he did a really good job. I thought we did a much better job on him the second half. We changed our ball screen coverage and I thought we did a much better job on him in the second half.

Did you get the offensive rhythm you anticipated having or were looking for in the first half?

Capel: It’s hard to get a rhythm against this team with the way they play defense. It’s just hard to. It’s hard to run your set plays against them because they take everything away. So what you end up having to do is play one-on-one and to move it and hope on these drives, you know, they over-help and you have some movement and you’re able to find the kicks, and to be able to be strong. I thought we did a much better job in the second half of being strong and finishing through contact.

One big difference between the game here and what happened at home was the defense you guys played on their three-point shooters. What was different with that?

Capel: Well, we had much more of an awareness. I thought we did a much better job in transition. Against us there, they really got loose in transition in the first half. Mills and Green specifically, Green in the second half also, and it got them into a great rhythm. Our guys had a lot of pride on trying to take Green out, to be there. He also missed some that he normally makes, so we got a little bit fortunate there. But I thought we did a really good job of having the awareness in transition.

With Guillermo and maybe even Jorge a bit here, too, as we talk about Guillermo’s play today, do you see those two just getting more comfortable as they keep playing?

Capel: Yeah. They’ve been playing, they’re going to continue to play. They’re good players and they’re going to continue to get better. I thought Jorge gave us great minutes in the first half as well. His length defensively, he made a great drive and a pull-up; he didn’t make it but it was a really good drive. Those guys are good players. We believe in them. They have a lot of confidence in themselves and I think they’ll continue to get better.