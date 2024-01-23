Pitt defeated Georgia Tech 72-64 on Tuesday night. The Panthers have now won back-to-back games, and improved to 12-7 on the year with the victory. Following the game, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media down in Atlanta, here is a full recap of what he had to say.

(Credit: Kelly Quinlan, JacketsOnline.com for audio)

Capel: Well, first and foremost I’m really proud of my team. This was a heck of a win for us against a good team that has given everyone problems. They’re long, athletic, and talented. Damon and the staff have done an outstanding job. Our guys were tough, man. Like we stepped up and made plays. We didn’t get off to a good start to start the second half. I was really proud of the fact that we changed it right away after the timeout and we got back to playing with the force, toughness, and the togetherness that’s necessary to be a good basketball team. Our guys stepped up and made plays down the stretch. Both teams made huge plays and made big-time shots. It was like we were matching each other. We would hit a three then they would come down and hit big shot. We’d hit another one then they’d come down and make one. We hit another one and then we were finally able to get a deflection on the last one to come up with the rebound. Really proud of our guys. We had some guys step up. I thought Guillermo in the second half was unbelievable, just his energy and his poise. I thought he was really, really good. And I thought Ish was good in the second half. Driving the basketball, playing through contact, finishing, getting to the free-throw line. I thought Zack Austin had a great floor game. He really did some good things defensively. And then those two freshman guards, man, stepped up and made plays throughout. Really proud of our team to be able to get back. To get back-to-back road wins in this league is something we don’t take lightly and we look forward to having safe travels home.

You talked about it with Guillermo there, but when you talk about the changes that you made in that first timeout in the second half. Can you talk about the impact Guillermo had in all of those changes?

Capel: Yea, he had a huge impact. He’s long defensively so he’s able to affect things around the basket. He got some deflections. He made it tough for Ndongo to get deep in the post. We changed what we did defensively. We ran at him, doubled him a little bit, and tried to give him a different look. But offensively, Guillermo can stretch the floor and he made two huge threes for us. They were in deep-drop, at times they were kind of like they were hedging hard and then switching. We were able to take advantage of that with him hitting those two threes.

On the note of your bench in general. They have a pretty deep bench and have four different guys average 15 minutes or more. Was that an emphasis knowing they’re going to have a big impact with their reserves and we’re going to need Ish and Guillermo?

Capel: Well, we always need something from those guys and those guys produced for us, and all of them. I have confidence in all of them, every guy we have on our bench. When their number is called, I think they’ll be ready to step up and give us great minutes. Tonight it just happened to be Guillermo and Ish. Those guys really stepped up and did some good stuff for us.

It seemed like some of your older players kind of bodied up some of the freshmen like Baye for Georgia Tech. Was that an approach you wanted to go into the game with and being more physical and trying to use that age/physicality difference?

Capel: Well, we wanted to give them different looks. He is really good. I’ve been impressed with him on tape with Ndongo on tape and seeing him live, I’m even more impressed. I think he’s going to be a really good player. We wanted to give him different looks. We’re not the most physical, but we thought giving a freshman different looks could confuse him or slow him down a little bit, make him think a little bit. When you have to think, you’re not as instinctive and he’s really, really good when he’s instinctive. I thought our ball screen defense was really good. They ball screen more than anyone in our league. I thought we had active hands. We were able to take some of their angles to throw the ball off of short rolls and things like that. And then at times we did body up down there in the post and made things difficult for him.

How big is it for your team to have a freshman like Carrington to be able to take over a game like he did?

Capel: He’s very talented. I think all of our freshman are, but at the end they went zone and he comes out of the timeout and hits a pull-up jump shot off of a ball screen. They stay in zone and comes back, they defend the ball screen, and makes a pass and Jaland hits a three. So freshman to freshman. We come back again and he makes a heck of a pass to Ish and Ish hits a three. So to be able in that moment, we wanted the basketball in his hands because we felt like he could make reads and plays. But I thought Jaland did, too. He had a heck of a drive and finish and got to the free throw line. I just thought our guards: Ish, Bub, and Jaland really showed great poise. We knew that press at the end, those guys did a really good job of getting the ball in. We got the ball to our better free throw shooters and those guys stepped up at the end and made free throws.

Turnovers were a problem in the first half, but that really kind of stopped at the end. Is that just better execution or scheme or a little of both?

Capel: Well I thought we were sped up in the first half and we weren’t as strong. All season long we’ve done a really good job of valuing the basketball. We had eight turnovers in the first half and that’s not like us. I thought it came from a combination of us not being strong, us not being together, we were trying to force some things. They were heavy help, trying to punch the gaps in help instead of getting off the basketball. I thought in the second half we did a much better job of that.

What can you say about Austin’s effort today? It looked like he made some plays that won’t show up in the stat sheet, but were…

Capel: Unbelievable plays. Four assists and one turnover. He had a heck of a play where he saved the ball in the second half and we ended up getting a shot right at the buzzer. Steals, really good defense. Zack’s a guy that his value doesn’t show up necessarily in points, and he can score, but his value shows up in his ability to impact the game in so many different ways and he did a great job of that tonight.

Do you think there was a possession or span of possessions that was a turning point?

Capel: I thought when we came out of the timeout in the second half, the first timeout. I thought we just played with the force that’s necessary. The toughness and togetherness. Sometimes you’ve got to snap out of it, and fortunately we were able to snap out of it. I got on them pretty good and the sign of a good team is that you can get out of it. Hopefully we’re becoming a good team. These two games have been really good for us, to come on the road and get back-to-back wins has been really, really good for us. We have one more during this stretch, and hopefully we can take advantage of that.