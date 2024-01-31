Capel: First and foremost, man, what a game. Two good teams, really competitive, really proud of our guys. We continued to fight. We missed some shots that we felt like we were capable of making in the first half and they made some tough shots, and for our guys to be down 10 at the half not to panic, to stay together and to fight their butts off in the second half, I’m really, really proud of them to be down 10 and to go up 10.

In the first half, we had zero offensive rebounds; we had nine in the second half. These two guys were terrific getting to the basket, making plays. We were trying to search for matchups and they did a good job of attacking those matchups.

And then, man, Will Jeffress came in and just the spark that he gave us defensively, you know, he fought. I mean, he fought. He battled. He was physical. Coach Brown made a great suggestion in timeout on the out of bounds; he saw how they were playing a play that we ran earlier for Bub and it worked. Will did a great job of taking the handoff and going in and dunking it.

So just really, really proud of our guys. He’s a perfect example of staying ready, when your opportunity comes, to be ready, and he did a really good job.

We have to clean up how we ended the game. We made it a little bit more interesting than it needed to be. But really, really proud of our guys after losing a tough one on the road in the last few seconds to respond and to come back and to fight like this and beat a good team.

Ish, what was going for you guys offensively in the second half? 50 points, that was a big surge.

Leggett: Just like Coach said: we saw matchups we liked and he had full trust in us to make the right play when we took advantage of those matchups. I think that’s what we did and we did a great job of doing it.

How do you guys not get frustrated in the locker room at halftime when the shots aren’t falling and it’s been a tough place for you guys to score here in this building? How do you guys remain composed and go out there and put up 50 points in the second half?

Carrington: Coach O’Toole actually made a great point before the game. He was like, ‘You have to have the utmost expectation in yourself and your best self and your teammates’ best selves,’ and we just kept repeating that at halftime, like, ‘Look, we know we’re going to come out and be our best and we expect each other to be at their best.’ I guess it was just a trust thing.

Will hadn’t played much over the last few games. How does a guy like that stay ready?

Leggett: Man, all credit to Will. His mental’s strong. He seized the opportunity, his name was called and he made the most of it. And we didn’t expect anything other for him than to make that impact. If you know Will like we know him, you know he’s a resilient guy and he makes the best with everything he does.

Ish, this is four straight games with 10-plus points for you off the bench. What has allowed you to really be so successful in this sixth-man role?

Leggett: Just trusting my work. Me and the guys, we put a ton of work in to basketball, in general, so just going out there, trusting your work and I’ll live with the results, regardless of if it’s good or bad.

Is it any different for you compared to being a starter?

Leggett: No. I mean, it’s basketball at the end of the day. I’m just trying to help my team win. So that’s what I go out there and do.

What did you see? What kept the fight going when you guys were going through tough times?

Leggett: We’re just a connected group, honestly. We came in at halftime, we addressed things that needed to be done and we went out and executed them. And we had the utmost trust in each other to take care of their assignments, and we did that.

What went into you guys’ defensive plan? Cameron Hildreth is a guy who averages 15 points; you guys held him to four.

Carrington: I guess just trusting the scout. We go over scout way too many times, honestly, so just trusting the scout, knowing what a guy’s going to do and just having the will to go out there and actually defend it.

Bub, you played 40 minutes tonight but you played pretty well at the end of the game. Where do you get that kind of stamina?

Carrington: I wouldn’t lie to you and say, like, I run, but I would say just the will. I didn’t want to come out, so it was like, I can’t show the coach that I’m tired or anything. You know, just keep fighting.

Were you tired?

Carrington: No.

Guys, going back to Will for a second. When you’re in the game, you’re focused on your assignments, but were you able to see how he was defending Reid? It seems like it was all energy; were you able to see what he was doing and feed off of it?

Leggett: Yeah, that energy was definitely contagious. We saw him working, and as his brother, we have no option but to work just as hard, so that energy was contagious. That positive energy is just what sparked us, honestly.

Ish, there was a possession where you were on Efton Reid down low in a matchup that they thought they liked, but you ended up getting a steal. What were you thinking in that moment to try to counter a guy that size?

Leggett: Just like Bub said, the will to win. I’m not going to say I wanted it more, but I want a lot for my team and that play presented itself, so I made it.

How important is it to get a win in ACC play at home?

Carrington: Very important. Very important. Just because we have an amazing student section, to come out and actually perform for them, it feels amazing because they’re always going to be cheering for us.

What was the defensive adjustment in the second half?

Capel: I thought we did a decent job in the first half. They made some tough shots. I just thought the competitive urgency in the second half that we had every possession, I just thought that that really ramped up. The fact that we were able to make a couple of shots, I thought that that increased our energy on the defensive end. I think guys had a little bit better feel of the game, of how the game was being played and things like that. I just think the competitive urgency, I would say, was the main thing.

You’ve gone to Will to guard dominant post players in previous games; what was the difference you think you saw tonight compared to recent games?

Capel: Well, I just think - look, he’s played well when he’s gotten in the games. I know the past few games he hasn’t played as much. That’s why I’m really proud of him to stay ready. Will’s a guy that, he shows up every day to practice, he has an unbelievable attitude, he’s an unbelievable teammate and he was just ready. He has grown so much in his time here, and last year - he didn’t play last year - a couple of years ago, he wouldn’t have physically been able to do that. The physical toughness and the mental toughness that he has gained over the past year, with dealing with the injury, fighting through that, I just think that’s why he was able to - number one, he stayed ready, he works, he’s smart. Not just defensively what he did, and he was terrific, but he was playing a spot at the five offensively where he hasn’t really practice a lot there and done a lot. He did an unbelievable job of setting screens. Like, it’s something that a lot of people won’t notice, but he was very, very physical in his screens, which allowed Bub to get downhill, get to spots, created that space where we were able to score there as well.

Is that a spot where you could see him getting more time at moving forward?

Capel: I could see him getting more time just period. When you perform like he performed today, you earn yourself more playing time.

You’ve talked before about how this team needs to play with physicality and rise to the level of the other team. It seemed like Wake Forest was very physical; what do you think you saw from your team physically?

Capel: I just thought, again, we didn’t give into it. We were down 10 at the half. We missed a lot of shots that we felt like we got good looks, getting to spots. And the competitive urgency maintained and went to a different level in the second half. Again, we were able to score in the second half, the ball went through the basket, and maybe that increased our energy a little bit. But right away in the second half, I saw that we were - you know, the competitive urgency was there. Not that it wasn’t before, but it was at a different level.

We talked at halftime, and I told them, ‘You’ve played hard, but it requires harder. We’ve been physical, but we have to be more physical. This is what the game requires.’ And it’s a message that I’ve been trying to get us to understand, really, all year. Like, what’s required to win. And it was great to see us come out in the second half - really, all game, but especially in the second half - to go to a different level, to show ourselves that we can do that.

You had basically seven guys play tonight, three of them played at least 36 minutes. Is that sustainable going down the stretch?

Capel: If it needs to be, yeah. I think we did something like that last year. So if it needs to be, yeah.

We’ve seen a couple of times with Ish having big second halves and leading? Is he also one of those sparks like Will?

Capel: Yeah, I look at Ish - like, to me, he’s a starter. I know he’s the sixth man right now or coming off the bench, but I look at him as a starter. He plays starter minutes, he’s in at the end of the game, he’s one of our better players, he’s someone that we really, really believe in on both sides of the floor. Obviously he scored today. I thought he was outstanding defensively as well. He’s getting in better shape after being out. Not just missing the game but he missed practices, so he’s getting where he can now sustain the amount of minutes and being able to play hard all of those minutes. And he does give us a spark.

It’s interesting: I’ve debated the past few games, do we start him? And, you know, he’s playing starter minutes. It is good to have that spark coming off the bench. So again, I’m not saying it will continue to be that way; we just need him to be be really good in whatever role that he’s in. And it’s an important role. It’s a huge role for our team.

Bub and Jaland play a lot of minutes, too, and it seems like they’re responsible for a lot at both ends of the court. Bub was talking about the scout; how mature do you see them in the way they study the game to be ready for practice, let alone games?

Capel: I think all of our guys do, and those two guys, it’s impressive for freshmen, how much tape they watch. Not just the stuff that we do, and we try to do a lot and try to give our guys a lot, but those two guys - and other guys on our team do it, like, they watch as well. They record games of our opponents, and they’ll watch and they’ll talk to each other. Those two guys are roommates, so they’ll talk to each other about it. I’ll hear our guys talking in practice about it. So that’s a pretty cool thing that our guys do that.