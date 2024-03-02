Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media following his team’s 90-65 win over Boston College on Saturday. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.

Capel: First and foremost, really, really proud of our guys to respond like we did coming off of a tough loss. I thought we had good energy in practice and it led to us really, really performing well tonight. The ball had energy. We shared it, had 20 assists. Obviously we made shots, but I thought we made them because we generated good shots. I thought the guys off the bench: Guillermo, Will, and Ish were really good. The first half, to be able to continue to score with Blake being out and going with different lineups. I thought our guys did a really outstanding job.

Bub and Jaland were outstanding to generating points for us, whether it was them scoring or creating. Salute to Quentin Post. I’m a big fan of his. He’s had an unbelievable career here. Great game today. He’s a very, very good player and I think he’s going to continue to have a bright future in the game of basketball. When you have a guy that size that can shoot the basketball like he can from range, that has touch, feel, that passes the ball. I mean, he’s been as tough of a guy for us to guard as we’ve had to play against all year. So salute to him on an outstanding home career here. I know he has more basketball left here at BC, but I’d be remised if I didn’t shout him out.

Was that the first time that you ever used Fede and Guillermo at the same time before?

Capel: It’s the first time we’ve done it in a game. We’ve been working on it in practice and we haven't done it in games yet, but it’s something that we’ve been working on and obviously with how they played tonight, it’s something that we’ll look at more going forward.

Was that just to limit Post himself or…

Capel: It was just to try to take up space defensively and to help us rebounding. I think the first 8-10 minutes of the game, they had five offensive rebounds and they didn’t have one the rest of the half, so a big part of it was to do that. G, obviously, can stretch the floor with his ability to shoot the basketball and he also has really good feel and can pass it. It was really to try to help with those two things

Do you think Bub is playing his best basketball right now?

Capel: I hope so. I mean, he’s playing really, really well. Obviously he shot the ball well today to make seven 3s. He was in a great rhythm. I thought he made really good reads when there was passing or getting to the shots. I really thought he defended well. I thought he really competed on that end.

You had four guys make multiple 3-pointers. Is that a sign of the times in basketball or something unique about your group?

Capel: Well, I just thought the ball had energy. We moved the basketball. It’s something that we talked about after last game because in the second half of last game we didn’t and the ball got stagnant and we became really stagnant and easy to guard. For the past couple of days we worked on moving it. We’re at our best when we’re moving the ball and the ball has energy, and obviously when you’re making shots like that it makes everything look better.

What has allowed for this team to be able to respond to tough losses?

Capel: Well, I just think the character of the team. The guys care. They really, really care. They care about each other. They care about Pitt. They care about the program. They want to win. We were inexperienced at some spots. We were new and young at some spots, so you have to go through a lot of different learning things. But not matter, their attitudes have continued to be great. Like every time when we’ve gotten together, even when we’ve struggled, they want to learn how to fix it. So I think that’s the thing that’s helped us. We have really good guys.

Do you think Fede and Guillermo play a little bit more confidently together?

Capel: Yea, I think they did. I mean, fede had some really outstanding finishes in there. Guillermo had some drives and obviously him shooting the basketball. I thought obviously their length defensively helped us collectively as a group defensively and it helped us rebound.

I see the 20 assists and only five turnovers plus the clock management. What is the source of that discipline on the floor?

Capel: We’ve been pretty good all year with limiting our turnovers, so we’ve been pretty good with that. When we move the basketball and we share and if we’re making shots like we did today, then thats where the assist numbers come. We’ve had a couple of games like that this year where we’ve made a lot of threes. When we’re shooting like that, we can pose as a challenge to defenses because at times, especially when Federiko is not in there, we have five guys that can shoot. So that puts a little bit more pressure on the defense. I thought our guards, I thought Jaland and Bub did an outstanding job of making reads today. After the first five minutes in the first half, BC started switching the ball screens to try to stay out of rotations. I thought those guys did a really good job of attacking the switch and making plays and the second penetration was there. Just a lot of working, teaching, and film study and those guys being smart and be able to make reads.

How important was it to respond today with the ACC Tournament right around the corner?

Capel: It was huge and I thought it was important for us to get off to a good start. Not just a win, but I thought getting off to a really good start. It helped us with that and I thought the way we moved the basketball early and the fact that we made shots. We executed and we were able to get some stops. Once we got the rebounding under control in the first half was when we were bale to get some separation.