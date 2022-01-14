Capel targets 2022 PF Miller
A new name has emerged on the Pitt basketball recruiting board and that is 2022 Leonard Miller. Miller is a 6’9” small forward from Fort Erie International Academy, and he is known for the impact h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news