“Well first of all, I’m really proud of my team and I’m really happy for them. I thought that we were incredibly tough tonight against a really good basketball team. Louisville has played as tough of a schedule maybe as anyone in the country so far this year and beating some of those teams. For us to play as hard as we did and as tough as we did, especially mentally. Some big-time performances by just about everyone that stepped on the court for us tonight. Really proud of them and really happy for them. These guys are fighting. One of the things that they are learning how to do is they’re learning that in order to win, you have to invest more. Everyone has to invest more, and everyone that is associated with our program has to be in it. This is not just a job where you can just be happy to be here. You have to invest, it has to be a passion. I thought tonight for us to win after talking about that for the past couple of days, it was a little bit of poetic justice for us.

Really proud of them. I thought that Au’Diese Toney’s defense on (Jordan) Nwora all game was big-time. We wanted to have an awareness for him. He’s as improved as any guy in this league, and we did an amazing job on him tonight. I thought that (Trey) McGowens was incredible, especially in the first half and the start of the second and then he picked his spots from there. I thought that Xavier (Johnson) had a really good second half and overtime and then Terrell Brown was incredible. He went through a stretch there, probably about a four- or five-minute stretch where he was catching and dunking, he was going through contact. He wanted the ball, he hit them, he was making decisive moves, he was blocking shots, so again big-time performance. Kham Davis’ defense in the first half, coming in and knocking in a corner three. Jared (Wilson-Frame) being the voice out there and keeping us grounded, keeping us calm a little bit. Kene (Chukwuka’s) ball screen-and-roll late in the second half and his catch and finish was big-time. So again a lot of great things for us and I’m really proud of my team and happy for them.”

Does it mean anything more to you to get your first ACC win?

“No, it doesn’t. For me, I’ve had my time as a player. I’ve actually coached some games in this league as an associate head coach; I’ve coached nine. I’m just happy for Pitt. Our students, our crowd was amazing again tonight. For them to experience an ACC win again when it’s been so long – I think that it’s 672 days. For this program, the fans, the people that support it and love it, our Oakland Zoo, especially the sophomores, who haven’t experienced a win in the ACC. Our players mainly, I’m happy for them. It’s a great lesson for our guys. Again, I think it’s ironic, what we’ve been talking about the past two days of investing - investing more. Time, studying, understanding tendencies, sleep, rest, hydration, eating - all of these things, extra work, taking care of your body, showing up to get treatment. In order to win in this league, you have to do those things and that’s what the really good teams and the really good programs do and we’re trying to become that again. So we have to learn that. We have to teach them that. It’s great that we have some willing listeners.”

Did you feel like you had an advantage to get by them with some dribble penetration?

We feel like that is an advantage for us, it’s a strength of ours and so we’re going to try to do some ball screens things and try to get some movement. I feel like Xavier and Trey have the ability to beat people off the bounce, and it puts a lot of pressure on the defense at times as to what they want to do as far as their ball-screen coverage. I thought we made some good reads, I thought Trey was very aggressive in the first half. They were switching in the first half and we were able to take advantage of the switch and we were able to make some shots, we were able to make some 3’s and Trey was dynamic off of it. In the second half they switched, they started blacking, which is a hard hedge and at that moment when that happened we switched what we did. We put Xavier in it and he’s a little bit better at that when they start doing that and he can make reads out of it a little bit better and he took advantage of that. So with those two guys, we think we have a chance and with that does hopefully is gets guys playing in closeouts where Malik can drive, where Jared can drive and Khameron or Au’Diese - those guys on the perimeter. And we tried to work with our big guys about rolling hard, putting pressure on the rim, and catching and finishing and we were able to do that tonight.

There were several times where they would make a surge and instead of calling timeout you make them play through it, are you kind of making guys going out there and learn it yourself?

No, it’s just a feel of the game. We knew they would make runs and I was proud of how we responded every time. They would cut it to five and we got it back to ten and they went on a run there at the end. I second-guessed myself at the end of regulation, I knew if I called timeout I know they were going to go to the 1-3-1, and I didn’t trust us in that moment to handle it right, so that’s why I didn’t call a timeout in that situation. In hindsight, I wish I would have. We didn’t even get a shot off, Trey should have shot it but instead he tried to put it on the floor and drive it.

They threw punches and we responded. For us to get to overtime after a 10-point lead late during the period between the overtime when we were in the huddle - our guys were dejected, you could see that and I jumped on them right away like, “we’re going to win. It’s five more minutes. We have to fight for five more minutes - we have this.” And for them to come out right away and hit a 3, that was another gut-punch and we got up off the canvas and we fought back and to come right back and to get a 3, then to get a stop, and to get another bucker and to take the lead and to not relinquish it, again that was big of us. We have to make free-throws, but we’ve been a good free-throw shooting team all year - tonight was weird. We’ll do a better job there, but we showed growth, but more importantly we showed a lot of toughness tonight in beating a really good team.

Trey left early, were you concerned that injury might linger? Was he playing through something at all?

I don’t know exactly what happened. I know every time we went to sub him back in he was on the bike, so it took him a little bit to get back. Obviously there was a lot of adrenalin and he was able to play through it and play really well. We’ll evaluate him and see what the injury is and see what his status is going forward.

You played more zone than you normally do, how effective do you think it was?

It was somewhat effective, but a lot of that had to do with foul trouble. We were in a lot of foul trouble and we don’t have a lot of depth as it is, but we were in a lot of foul trouble and we were trying to steal some minutes there to keep guys on the court. I don’t know how effective it was, I mean they shot 68% in the second half and they scored 51 points. In the first half we played a lot of man and they were 31%, so I think our man was a little bit better. But that’s something that we had to do and we got stops at the end when we needed them.

With the foul trouble you kept Trey in, what does that say about your belief in him and what prompted you to leave a young player in there in a sort of vulnerable moment?

Well I’m not one of these coaches that believes if a guy picks up two in the first half that you sit him for the rest of the half. We try to work on different situations in practice and I trust my guys in that situation - it worked with Trey and it did not work with Xavier, he picked up his third foul in the first half. At that moment Trey was playing so well, he was in a good rhythm. I trusted him in that situation to not pick up a third.

You had talked after the game on Saturday about how this wasn’t a case of “same old Pitt” How much does a win like this especially being a team that this program hadn’t beaten since 2010.

Wow, they haven’t beaten Louisville since 2010? Jesus.

How much does a win like this shows the changes within the program:

“Tonight was huge for us. I’d be lying if I tried to play it down. It was huge for us. It was huge for this program at this moment. Look, we played a really good team on Saturday. North Carolina is one of the best teams in the country. Coach (Roy) Williams told me right after the game that it was as well as they’ve played all year. We had to move onto the next play. We had to learn from it, understand the mistakes, more importantly, that’s where we started to talk about the investment. As we watched film and got feedback from that game, we talked about the mistakes that we made and ‘here are the things that we can control’ and ‘We have to control these things at a high level.’ I’ve talked to these guys since I took this job and we got together as a group that we’re not going to be the most talented team. We’re not; that’s the reality. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t be the better team. We have to do the little things really well and we have to appreciate the little things. For us not to turn it over as much, and to turn them over 18 times to that, we found a play that was working in the first half and we kept going to it. Tonight was huge for us and to show some growth after being excited on Saturday and to lose like that, to come back and to want to continue to fight, that was big for us and that’s something that we have to do. Now we have to learn from this situation.”