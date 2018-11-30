I’m really proud of our guys for this win. I was very worried about this game just coming off such an emotional gut-punching loss on Tuesday, getting back so late in the morning - early Wednesday morning. We played so hard on Tuesday at Iowa and I knew this game was going to require a lot of emotion because of the rivalry and things like that. I thought it got the best of us early. We were out of character. I thought they did a good job of executing early and we were out of character. Fortunately for us, our defense was good throughout and that kept us in it. And then in the second half I thought we got into a little bit better rhythm and we were able to finally make some shots there at the end - made some 3’s to kind of push it out. Again, I’m really proud of our team because we were able to summon up the emotion after facing a little bit of adversity for the first time this year.

After Duquesne scored the first eight points of the game, what did you see from the players on the court?

I just thought we were out of it. When I say out of it - sometimes you can want something so bad and it just messes with you because you’re not together, you’re not connected. Some things can turn into some individual agendas - me against this guy or things like that. I thought we were dealing with a lot of that stuff early in the game so to be honest with you I wasn’t surprised with the start. I kind of anticipated it being a little big like that or for our freshmen it was their first time playing in an environment like this at this level. Again it’s a learning experience. How do you handle all of that? Fortunately I thought our veteran guys really stepped up and did some good things. I thought Sidy (N’dir) provided a calm influence out there on the court for us. Kene (Chukwuka) battled, Malik (Ellison) was really good for us. Jared, again another calming influence for us. McGOwens was driving and getting fouled. Toney was fighting and competing and battling and again I thought we were able to stay in there in the first half because we did a pretty good job defensively and then we got into a little bit of our rhythm in the second half.

When during the game did you start to notice things change and they stopped looking out of it?

It was probably the second part of the second half, so I’d say somewhere under the 10 minute mark. Right around the ten minute mark I remember saying to them in a timeout, ‘like you guys, now our team is back’ and then we had to keep getting stops and keep executing. I thought in the first half we were careless, I think we had nine turnovers in the first half - left some points out there. Again I think it was just we were just so disjointed, and it was around the ten minute mark or halfway through the first half we started to get back into a rhythm.

What impressed you about Michael Hughes? And secondly, why did you think you were able to get them off their game on the perimeter?

Well I thought Hughes was a load coming in and I thought he was a guy that was really good and very difficult to guard. We went to double him the first two plays and he caught it then they hit two 3’s and so we decided then that we were just going to play him straight up and I thought our guys battled, but he was still 9-for-11, had a double-double. He’s a really good player and he’s getting better and better throughout each game.

We wanted to take away the 3-point line and we wanted to pressure them a little bit and I thought our guys did a good job of staying with their guys. I thought we did a good job of taking away their 3’s and not allowing them to get clean looks or high-percentage shots and then our athleticism we were able to make some plays, to distract them at the rim at times.

What makes Au’Diese Toney such a good rebounder?

He has a knack for the ball, that’s it - he has a knack for the ball. He’s tough and he just has a knack for the ball and I think that’s what makes really any good rebounder, they have a knack for the ball.

How nice was it to be able to rely on the defense on a night when the shots weren’t falling?

Our defense has been pretty good for most of the season. I think we had one game where a team shot over 40% against us. So we’ve been pretty consistent on that side of the floor and it certainly does help because you have nights like this, like the first half where you can’t make a shot. Even in the second half we got to 44% in the second half, but probably a little bit of that came at the end because we made a bunch of shots there at the end because we got out in transition.

Defense is something we’d like to hang our hat on. We take pride in it, we work on it and I think we’ve seen some pretty good results, but it’s something we have to continue to do and continue to work on.

How did you feel the offense was feeding off the defense’s effectiveness in the second half?

When we’re good defensively, usually that leads to us being pretty good offensively because they allows us to get out in transition. Especially when we are first-shot rebound and we don’t give them multiple shots. I thought that’s what hurt us in the first half, I think they had nine offensive rebounds. Second half we cut that down a little bit. I do think that helped us again, we just didn’t have the pop we normally have. I tried to sub guys in frequently, but again we were a little bit tired - emotionally tired this is the end of an energy cycle for us and we were able to step up and make some plays and do some really good plays.

What was your first taste of this rivalry?

It was great, it was awesome. I thought the crowd was terrific, you could feel the energy in the building. It was cool, it was really cool.