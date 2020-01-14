First of all, I’m proud of our guys. I thought we fought. We put ourselves in a position to win. Congrats to Louisville, they made some tough plays down the stretch. Kimble stepped up and made a huge three. Sutton made a huge three in the corner in overtime and they stepped up and made some free throws and got some timely stops. So again, proud of our guys. We fought, I thought we played one of the better teams in the country and had a chance to win in regulation and put ourselves to have a position in overtime. Unfortunately, we came up short.

We’ve talked all year about energy and that was obviously there tonight. What do you think the adjustment was there?

Capel: What do you mean?

What did you do to facilitate the energy?

Capel: Nothing, nothing. We just played with effort and energy. We’ve done it most of the time. We haven’t been consistent, we certainly didn’t do it in our last game. We did it in the game before, we did today. We didn’t have time to prepare. We didn’t get back until after midnight on Sunday and so we had a day where we just kind of walked through some things and today. We had our longest road trip before this game and we got back and it was less than 48 hours to prepare for this and I thought our guys fought. Again, we put ourselves in a position to win and came up short.

Given the quick turnaround, did you see fatigue be a factor?

Capel: No.

Did you get an explanation on the…

Capel: No. I’m not commenting on any call - anything that an official made. I can’t. I don’t want to lose money.

This is the second game in a row you’ve only played seven guys, do the closeness of games cause you to have a shorter bench?

Capel: No. Those guys deserve to play.

We talked to Trey earlier and he thought the mental breakdowns late ended up factoring late. What were some of the biggest mental breakdowns that you saw?

Capel: I thought we had some where we gave up penetration, middle penetration. Sutton’s three came off of a middle drive. We talked about keeping guys out of the paint, that’s one. We went zone and we left McMahon when we came up to try to get a trap, we left McMahon - that’s not smart and he made us pay. A couple of others, in the zone we gave up penetration and gave up a basket. It’s those breakdowns, not getting the rebound and giving them an extra play. We had a heck of a defensive possession where we get a block, but we don’t come up with the rebound and they were able to score - it’s a broken play and Nwora hits a three. When you’re playing against really good teams, elite teams and Louisville, I think is an elite team, they make you pay for stuff like that. That’s what talent, that’s what guys that are older, and that’s what elite does. They make you pay when you make mistakes and that’s why you have to try minimize mistakes and again I thought for the most part we did that, but when we had those breakdowns, they made us pay.

What did Toney do specifically to frustrate Nwora?

Capel: I don’t know, I just think he does a good job guarding him. I think every time we’ve played them, both times last year, earlier this year, and then tonight - I think he just does a really good job guarding him. I think Au’Diese is a heck of a defender, but I think our team does a good job. We respect him so much and how good of a player. I think he’s the front runner for player of the year in our league. Looking at his stats in conference coming into this game, I’ve been around some heck of a players in this league and I don’t know if I’ve seen a stat line in five games before tonight, but you’re talking about 23 points a game, 9 rebounds a game. I’ve seen that, but when you look at 56% from the floor, 60% from three, and 85% from the free throw line and not being a big, that’s volume from the 3-point line, so we have so much respect for him as a player, but I think Au’Diese for whatever reason does a good job guarding him.

You only had four made field goals in the last 11 minutes. Did they throw anything new at you?

Capel: They didn’t throw anything new. I jus think they were a little bit more aggressive on the ball screen and the gapped up a little bit more and were kind of forcing us to take some 3’s. Maybe I shouldn’t say forcing us, but giving that up and trying to take away the drive and really bodying up on some of those drives. Unfortunately we just didn’t make some shots.

The three Trey banked in he looked over to say ‘my bad’ How encouraging is that he recognized it was a bad shot?

Capel: I mean it is what it is. Sometimes you make a bad shot. It is what it is. In games like this when both teams are struggling to score a little bit, you have to have players step up and make plays and that’s one where we became very fortunate. He banked in a shot and it extended our lead a little bit. We can’t go down and give up a three the very next play, or three-point play I think it was. In that position right there, that’s where you really have to hunker down and get a stop and unfortunately that didn’t happen for us.

How much more energy have you noticed out of Brown these last few games?

Capel: He did some good things. He blocked some shots, he can adjust shots in there. He did some nice things for us.

You lost to Louisville by 18 the first time, but took them to overtime. For you as a coach, does that signal growth?

Capel: I think we’re getting better. It doesn’t show all the time. We have to be consistent, that’s the thing we’re striving to become. We’re not there yet. We showed some signs, but in order to become really good, you have to be consistent and that’s what we’re trying to do. We showed it in spurts, but we have to do it consistently.

What was your message to the team at the end of regulation? Did you sense any anxiety from them heading into overtime?

Capel: No. Hey let’s play five more minutes. It’s a Tuesday night, what else are we going to do? Let’s play five more minutes. Let’s go out and defend, let’s rebound, let’s get something in transition, let’s go out and execute. We talked about the gameplan. We didn’t hang our heads or anything like that, let’s just go play and we did.