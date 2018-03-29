Duke’s recruiting in the last few years has been, without much hyperbole, perhaps the best in the nation.

In 2013, the Blue Devils were relatively quiet, signing only one five-star prospect, but Mike Krzyzewski and his staff corrected that paucity of star power the next year, landing three five-star prospects - Justise Winslow, Jahlil Okafor and Tyus Jones - to go with four-star Grayson Allen.

That 2014 class started a six-year run of some of the best recruiting classes Duke has seen. The Blue Devils signed a quartet of five-star prospects in 2015, four more in 2016, another four in 2017 and - you guessed it - four in the 2018 class (that haul currently ranks as the No. 1 class in the nation).

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s 19 five-star prospects in five classes, and a big part of that success was the Duke associate head coach who was introduced as Pitt’s new head coach on Wednesday: Jeff Capel.

After all, Capel was the lead recruiter on that trio of five-stars in the 2014 class - Winslow, Okafor and Jones - and quite a few more elite prospects in the last five years.

“I don't look at myself as a great recruiter,” Capel said at his introductory press conference. “I don't look at myself as a great anything. I think I'm a great father. I'd like to think I'm a good husband. I think I'm a great father. Everything else, that's for everyone else to put those superlatives on me, whatever they want.

“Do I think we can get in the door? Yeah. We got in the door with guys that maybe were above us when I was at VCU. We certainly got in the door with guys -- people didn't think we could when I was at Oklahoma. So I have no doubt we can do that here.”

That will be among Capel’s greatest tasks at Pitt. He takes over a program that went 4-32 in the ACC over the last two seasons, and while Kevin Stallings was fired for that record, Jamie Dixon has also been given a fair share of blame for constructing the roster that Stallings inherited. As much as anything, Pitt went 0-18 against ACC competition this past season because the team simply wasn’t good enough.

And therein lies Capel’s challenge: he needs to dramatically improve the talent level.

“We want to get guys that fit,” Capel said. “I want to get guys that fit what we're trying to build here, what we're trying to do here. That's what I want. So sometimes that's an incredibly high-level player. Sometimes it's a guy that you know is high level that maybe other people don't know.

“I've never been one that looked at, ‘This guy is highly ranked, I should go after him.’ It's about the right fit. That's something we'll go after, whoever is the right fit for us - we're going to try like heck to get them here at Pitt.”

It’s probably a tall order to expect Capel to land the likes of Marvin Bagley at Pitt; those recruits exist in a different orbit from the Panthers at this point in college basketball. But improved recruiting is possible, and Capel thinks a higher level of athlete can be attracted to Pittsburgh.

“There's a brand here. Being a part of the ACC, there's a tradition here. There are facilities here, resources here. You have a great city. You have a great academic institution. I don't see why we can't. We're going to go after it.”

Capel’s recruiting acumen is apparent; DevilsIllustrated.com basketball recruiting analyst Clint Jackson says the 43-year old coach is “an elite-level recruiter” who “forms relationships that are so genuine, trustworthy and impactful.” But Capel also benefits from knowing the lay of the land. He played at Duke in the late 1990’s, his first coaching gig was at VCU and he has been on the Blue Devils’ bench for the last seven years.

Simply put, he knows the area - the so-called “ACC footprint” - where Pitt will need to be able to recruit well. But he’s also not limiting himself to that geographic territory.

“I believe I can recruit anywhere. I believe I can recruit a kid from anywhere if I get to know him, know the parents, build the relationship. I think we have the resources and things here, if we can get a kid on campus, where they would see the things that we would talk to them about. So I'm not putting a limit on just the East Coast or any particular area. We're going to go after the best players wherever they are.”