Tonight Pitt will host No. 2 Duke at a sold-out Petersen Events Center on national television. The young Panthers were picked to finish last in the ACC, but they have pulled off back-to-back home upsets over the past two weeks.

Knowing all of that, the game will have plenty of buzz given the opponent and the excitement this Pitt team has brought to the fan base.

Did I mention Pitt's first-year head coach Jeff Capel was a star for Duke as a player and was an assistant under legendary coach Mike K krzyzewski for the past seven seasons? Ok, everyone already knew that, but that storyline alone makes this game extra juicy for all those involved.

Capel has revitalized the Pitt program in a short amount of time, but Duke is Duke. The Blue Devils are national title contenders and are led by perhaps the most exciting freshman class this sport has ever seen. With the country watching, Capel will finally get to measure himself up against his mentor for the first time.

“He’s a man that means so much to me and has meant so much in my life and still does,” Capel said during a teleconference on Monday. “It’s a guy that I’ve had a relationship with since I 16 years old. With the exception of my dad and probably my grandfather, there’s been no person that has greater influence on me than coach, so it will be weird.”

Capel took the job with the understanding that Pitt and Duke would be playing each other. Even knowing that, he still admits it will be a different feeling. “I knew when I took this job that we would face them being a league opponent and so I’m excited for our program because as a competitor, and as a player, and as you are trying to build a program you want to play against the best and there’s not a program in all of college athletics than Duke basketball, so I am excited about it.”

Capel has been instrumental in Duke’s success of late. He was known as an ace-recruiter for Krzyzewski, and helped build the dynamic lineup Duke will trot out on tonight. Duke is fronted by Zion Williamson, an online sensation known for his freakish dunks and powerful build. He is going to be a top-two pick in June’s NBA Draft. His main competition for the No. 1 overall pick is his teammate, R.J. Barrett. The 6-7 freshman is averaging 23.1 point per game to lead the ACC. The Blue Devils also boast Cam Reddish, another top recruit that is sometimes overshadowed by his two teammates.

For as talented as Duke is, the Blue Devils will be without a key cog this evening barring an unforeseen recovery. Tre Jones is another talented freshman, and the 6-2 point guard will be out for a second consecutive game due to a shoulder injury. Capel was quick to praise the injured Blue Devil.

“Obviously their defense is different without Tre,” he said. “There’s not a better defender in all of college basketball than Tre Jones and their offense is a little bit different. It’s still elite, it’s still really good because of the players and the position that Coach puts them in, but it is different. He’s the guy that sets the table for everyone and without him out there it just puts guys in different positions and for them to have to do things.”

If Pitt has any sort of advantage this evening against the nation's second ranked team, it might be in the backcourt. With Jones sidelined, the Pitt freshman backcourt of Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens may have a chance to shine. Johnson averages 17.1 a game, while McGowens pours in 13.9 a night.

A second advantage for Pitt will likely be the crowd. Pitt knocked off No. 11 Florida State last week, and defeated Louisville the week prior in the Petersen Events Center. Both winning efforts by Pitt were bolstered from a boisterous Oakland Zoo, and with the hype surrounding Duke, the crowd is expected to be at it's best.

“Our students have been amazing and we’re grateful and appreciative of it,” Capel said. “I know there will be a lot of Duke fans there as well, but people have a lot of pride in this program and there’s an excitement about the program and hopefully we can perform.”