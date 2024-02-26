Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media on Monday morning for the weekly ACC coaches Zoom. Capel discussed his team’s performance over the weekend against Virginia Tech and looked ahead to tomorrow’ game against Clemson. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.

I know through the years when you played North Carolina, you were always very complimentary of Leaky Black. Is that the type of role you have envisioned for Zack Austin and do you think he’s embracing that?

Capel: Well, I wouldn’t compare what I thought of with Leak. Obviously, I had a great deal of respect for him and what he brought to their basketball team and program. I’ve known Leaky since he was in high school and I’m really happy for him now with the Hornets and him starting his professional career. Zack’s a guy that we just thought was really talented and could be this really versatile defender. I think he’s still finding his way and understanding how to do that. As you move up a level, a couple of levels, the attention to detail and all of those things are just…it’s more difficult, it’s more challenging. And I think he’s still figuring out the level of commitment and consistency every day that’s required to be a good player. He’s still an evolving player and obviously he had a very good game against Virginia Tech. Hopefully we can see some consistency with that.

Your fan base, the Oakland Zoo, famously commits to not storming the court. What can the sport or league do to prevent such happenings that occurred at Wake Forest on Saturday?

Capel: Yea, I mean it’s an unfortunate situation what happened. You always to try to protect the players and people that are involved with the game, both sides. I’ve just seen highlights and clips of it. You would hope, especially when you’re playing certain teams. When you’re playing Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, those schools like that. I think you have to anticipate if you have them on your home court that if you’re team wins, there could possibly be a court storming. I know when I worked at Duke, I think every time when we lost on the road expect for at North Carolina and I think we lost here at Pitt once, but I think every time we lost there was a court storming. Normally, those places had security and had a plan in effect to protect the players. I think that should be the thing. I’m not saying I’m against court storming totally, but when you have situations that just happened against Wake Forest and you saw the situation that happened earlier in the year with Caitlin Clark, it makes me lean towards that if you can’t have it under control.

How much can you draw from the first matchup against Clemson and how much can you use to prepare for this one?

Capel: Really not much. I mean, I’ve gone back and I’ve watched some of it and it was actually really difficult to watch just because I think we’re so much better. I think they’re better. It was so early. They played well, we did not play well. They made us not play well. We still had some opportunities, but I think we’re very, very different now. I think they’re different. I like where we are right now and excited about the opportunity to go down and play a really good team.

Do you think you are better at post and rebounding defense than earlier and how much is that going to be a key factor in the game tomorrow?

Capel: Yea, well we need to be because we got dominated in those two areas the last time we played them. Clemson is a really good rebounding team. They’re a very good defensive team and they’re a very physical team and they’re a really good offensive team. The kid Schieffelin, he is as improved as anybody in the whole league. When you look at the numbers he’s putting up, especially the rebounding numbers, he’s the ultimate glue guy. He’s probably the new Leaky Black. But he’s really, really good. He has a great spirit about how he competes, so does PJ (Hall). Obviously you know that with him, but we really have to do a better job defensive rebounding, defending in the post, our ball screen defense, transition defense, because we were really bad the last time we played them, in those areas.

You guys now have the top 3-point defense in the ACC statistically. How have things improved there since your first game against Clemson in that department and what has led to the improvement you have seen from your guys?

Capel: I think we’ve done a little bit better job of guarding the basketball, so we’re not in as many rotations. We’ve done a better job of understanding the scouting report and personnel and being able to keep the ball in front of us. Our transition defense has been a little bit better, so I think those are the two mains areas since we’ve improved since early December when we played them last. They had us in rotations constantly and then we did a really poor job in the first half of transition defense against them and they were able to get our and get some easy three there. I think one of the things we’ve tried to do is eliminate the easy threes. So you’re getting blown by on the perimeter and all the sudden they are spraying it out and you’re in rotation, like them getting those. The offensive rebound threes, those are the easy ones. We’ve done a better job of rebounding the basketball and then transition threes.

I don’t believe Pitt has defeated Clemson in about 10 years. What are just the general challenges of going up against a Brad Brownell coached team?

Capel: Well, No.1 you know that they’re well-coached. You know they’re going to be really, really physical. You know they’re going to be very efficient offensively. They’re going to make it difficult for you to run your stuff. They’re very well prepared with guarding your actions and they make you work for everything. Brad’s a really, really good coach. He’s done an unbelievable job at Clemson over his time. He and I go back to the CAA days when I was at VCU and he was at Wilmington. We had some unbelievable games there. He’s been an outstanding coach wherever he’s been whether it’s Wilmington, Wright State, and certainly the job he’s done there at Clemson. I think that’s what makes it difficult.

Was that improved three-point defense part of your second half surge against Virginia Tech because that was a tied game at intermission then you guys pulled away?

Capel: Yea, I thought that was part of it. I thought we did a better job of containing the basketball, not over helping. Trying to make them take tough 2s and contested 2s, but I really think the big thing was that our offense was better in the second half. We didn’t turn the basketball over as much. We had more traditional lineups. We had some foul trouble in the first half, so we had some different lineups out there. I thought having our regular lineups and regular rotations. I thought our offense was a lot better and we were really able to just outscore them in the second half while holding them to only 28 points and three 3s for the whole game. That’s a really hard team to guard. Anytime you’re playing against a Mike Young team, you know how good they are all the time offensively. I thought we did a really good job defensively of guarding their stuff.