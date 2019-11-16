Capel recaps his team's 68-53 loss to West Virginia
Jeff Capel recapped his team’s 68-53 loss to West Virginia. Read a full transcription of his comments following the game. First off, congrats to West Virginia. They’re a big team and really dominat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news