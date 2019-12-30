Capel recaps Canisius, discusses noon games, and more
Jeff Capel spoke to the media following Pitt’s win over Canisius. Read below what the Panthers’ coach had to say as his team improved to 10-3 on the season. Well thank goodness we were able to play...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news