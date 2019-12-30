News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 17:12:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Capel recaps Canisius, discusses noon games, and more

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Jeff Capel spoke to the media following Pitt’s win over Canisius. Read below what the Panthers’ coach had to say as his team improved to 10-3 on the season. Well thank goodness we were able to play...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}