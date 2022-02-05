Capel: 'Really disappointed, and to be quite frank, embarassed'

Capel: Congrats to Virginia Tech. They’re a good basketball team that’s playing well right now. The shooting display that they had in the first half was as good as any I’ve seen in a really long time. We knew coming in that they were an outstanding three-point shooting team, and they just had us on our heels from the beginning of the game, from the first 20 minutes of the game.

Really disappointed, and to be quite frank, embarrassed with how we played in the first half, in all facets of the game. Equally as proud of how well we fought in the second half. Our guys fought every possession and didn’t do everything right but there was a sense of urgency and we played hard.

We have to understand, that’s what’s required for 40 minutes in order to have some semblance of a decent team. And we didn’t do that tonight. So disappointing in the loss.

Do you get the feeling from the locker room that the guys are sitting there saying what you just said, that ‘We know what we have to do, we just need to do it for 40 minutes?’

Capel: I don’t know. I’m not sure. I wish I could get into their minds and tell you what they’re thinking. I was asked on the radio, like, ‘What did you say at halftime?’ I’m not really sure what I said, but it’s February 5th; I shouldn’t have to say anything.

It’s the time of the year where guys should know the value of every game, every possession, every minute, every second in each game, and it’s disappointing that we didn’t show that for the first 20 minutes.

You talk about valuing the basketball; do you feel like your guys just didn’t do that?

Capel: I don’t know why we didn’t play well in the first half. I don’t know why we didn’t defend to the level that we did in the second half. I’m not really sure. There was no energy on our part, and it was embarrassing.

As embarrassing as it was, I was really proud of how we were in the second half. Because it was - it was like Jekyll and Hyde. It was like a switch and it became contagious, for the most part.

We have to be able to do that. We have to understand who we are and what’s required to have a chance to beat someone.

Femi told us after the last game that he was told before that game that he hasn’t been himself; since then, he has played better. What have you seen in how he has changed how he approaches things or is leading to having two better performances?

Capel: I think he’s made shots in two games. I think he’s had pretty good energy in two games. And he’s been aggressive. But the main thing is that he’s made shots.

What does John have to do better to see what’s happening with the double teams? It seemed like he was doing that better early in the season but in this game he only had two points.

Capel: He’s got to do everything better. He’s got to understand that he can impact the game in more ways than just scoring. And at times, he’s done that. But he’s got to talk defensively, he’s got to be up on screens, he’s got to be in a stance, he’s got to defend the ball screen, he’s got to protect the basket; all of those things. He’s got to rebound. On offense, if you’re not scoring, you have to screen, you have to roll hard. If you are getting doubled, you have to make decisions without turning the basketball over. You can’t get frustrated. You have to play. You have to play every possession, and it’s unfortunate that he didn’t do that.

But we didn’t do that. It wasn’t just him; I’m not signing one person out. We didn’t do that for 20 minutes. We did do it for 20 minutes in the second half.

Is there a formula or a strategy for defending John that you’re seeing from opponents?

Capel: Teams are doubling him. They’re doubling him before the catch. They have a guy sitting in his back pocket. They have a guy kind of side-fronting him. And they’re just pinching the court. So it’s requiring us to have movement, guys to make some shots and different things like that. They’re being very physical with him, but it’s all of those things that they’re doing.

Af halftime or maybe right before you guys took the court for the second half, did you notice a different kind of determination in your team?

Capel: No. I didn’t know what I was going to get.

You’ve been around basketball for a long time. When you see teams that have struggled in a first half and had a turnaround like this, what are things that normally get a team out of this or what do you need to see from your guys differently to stop having such slow starts?

Capel: We need to play better. Plain and simple. We need to play better. There needs to be a sense of urgency to start the game, there needs to be a sense of urgency after the first media timeout, there needs to be a sense of urgency at the 10-minute mark, there needs to be a sense of urgency every second of the game.

What was the message at the first media timeout? You guys didn’t have a bucket at that point.

Capel: We have to move, but the main thing was that we have to play defense. We have to move. We have to have movement. We were just standing. The ball was sticking. We have to move.