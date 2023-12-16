Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media following his team’s 86-50 win over South Carolina State on Saturday afternoon. Capel discussed some tweaks to the starting lineup, overcoming a slow start, and more. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.

Capel: Well first and foremost, proud of our team to get the win. I thought it took us about 16 minutes to get into the rhythm of the game, to get the exams out, and not having competition for a week. I thought we defended well throughout, but in the first half and especially in the first 16 minutes we were not as good offensively. We were able to make a push there in the last 3:30 to extend the lead to 16 then I thought we did a much better job of finding a rhythm offensively in the second half. We did as good of a job defensively.

These two guys up here with me were terrific. Ish, his defense, getting steals, and rebounding the basketball and getting to the basket and making plays. And for Jaland to have six assists against this pressure with no turnovers and just playing an outstanding floor game. I’m also really proud of Zack Austin and Federiko, because they didn’t play as well in the first half and I tried to challenge them both at halftime and I thought they both played with so much force and the force that’s required to be good platers and they’re both really good players and we need them and they were terrific in the second half. Proud of this win, it’s great to be done with exams and this period. We’ll learn about this, we’ll watch it, and we’ll come back on Monday and we’ll get ready for a really good team coming in here on Wednesday.

What ultimately led to you making a change in the starting lineup today?

Capel: Well we made the change in the second half against Canisius and we were able to come back and win that game and just stuck with that.

I know you mentioned you wanted to see more from Fede and Austin, but what were Will and Guillermo doing to push for those jobs?

Capel: I just think we wanted to try something different with bigs and so Guillermo is the only other big that we have. I thought he had done some very good things, he played very well against West Virginia. He gives us something a little bit different, especially offensively than Fede does. But we need Fede, and I was really proud with how he responded. Will played really well defensively against West Virginia. Will is a connector and he just played with force, same thing against Canisius and we just wanted to go with that. It was nothing necessarily that those guys did not do, talking about Zack and Federiko, but it was more of just looking at something different.

You took only 24 three-pointers in this game, was there more of an emphasis to move the ball and get more scoring inside?

Capel: Well, we knew that we could drive and kick, drive and get to the basket, and I thought our guys did a really good job of sharing the ball, to have 23 assists on 31 made field goals and we were able to get there and hit guys for lobs, on cuts. We knew with the way they played that they really contest hard, they fly around, so we knew we would be able to get second drive opportunities and we took advantage of that from the 3 1/2 minute mark in the first half and for the rest of the game.

Are you happy with where your front court is right now?

Capel: I am, I am. We can be better, but we’ve shown in spurts that they’re good and we just need to become consistently good with G, Federiko, Blake, and Will. Zack can play down there, Jorge at times. I think we have a lot of really good options and we’re going to continue to get better.

When you have such a talent edge against a team like today, what are the takeaways from a game like this?

Capel: Well first and foremost, we have not competed in a week and so to come out and to really defend the way that we did, to follow a game plan defensively. We knew they were a team that was not a good three-point shooting team, so we wanted to try to keep them out of our paint. I thought we did a pretty good job of that in the first half and in the second half when we got a big lead, they were able to drive and we fouled. So we have to be more consistent there. I just thought the effort, especially in the second half. Someone in here mentioned Zack diving over the bench. That was a big play. To see that, to see Federiko respond, to see Guillermo respond. To see Jaland play as well as he did to have six assists and no turnovers against this pressure. That’s what I’ll take from it. Obviously I’ll go back and watch the film and be able to gather more, but really just to come back after a week of not playing, an inconsistent practice week, and to get back to competition and I thought we did some good things.

You mentioned about finishing stronger in halves, they finished the first half on a 15-2 run…

Capel: Yes, and that’s another thing to be able to finish like that, like we did in the first half. That was big and we have not done that since Jacksonville and for us to be able to push it and to get a 16-point lead at halftime was huge and our guys that was one of the things we talked about in the timeout was to make sure we finish and let’s lock in and we did it defensively and then we were finally able to make some shots.

You have used the word connector to describe Will Jeffress. Can you describe more of what that means?

Capel: Will is a guy that, you know, he defends and can defend multiple positions. He talks. He does a really good job of talking, which is very important, especially defensively. That connects a team. That connects the other four guys out there. Offensively, he’s become a really good cutter. He’s a really, really good offensive rebounder and to get to a point where he can consistently make open shots because he’ll have them. He made two against Canisius, so just doing that. So a connector is really someone who just understands their role and they make the group that they’re in with better and they do it by connecting everyone. You talk, you defend multiple positions, switch, get to the defensive glass, get on the offensive glass, move the basketball, you’re a spacer and know when to cut. All of those things and he’s learning how to do that at a really high level.

Guillermo had a really balanced stat line. How have you seen him grow with different parts of his game?

Capel: Well, he’s a talented young kid and he can do a lot and we’re expecting him to do a lot. He’s not the strongest guy, but he’s gotten stronger. His length and he’s seven feet tall and when he raises his arms he’s about 7-foot-8. He’s getting better at understanding how to talk, being in a stance, and having the stamina to defend the whole possession. Offensively, he can pass it. He can make a shot and he was able to finish today. He can make free throws, so there’s a lot of things he can do and we expect him to continue to get better.

He also took a head shot but got right back up and continued playing after that. Some people look at how skinny he and his brother and think they aren’t tough, but have you seen that toughness?

Capel: I was excited because he was pissed. When I went over to him it wasn’t like…he was hurting, but he was pissed, which I loved. I loved the fact that he came back and kept a ball alive which led to a three-pointer for us. It’s showing growth and toughness can be defined in many different ways. You don’t have to be some big, strong, buff dude to be tough. He’s tough in his own way and that play is an example of it.

With Federiko’s struggles, would you say it’s more mental or physical and do you think one solid second half can help him get back on track?

Capel: I do. He’s a good player. We need him. His teammates love him. We love him. He’s an unbelievable kid and I do think part of it has been mental. He puts a lot of pressure on himself. As a player you know when you don’t play well and for guys like Fede and I could say this because I was like this as a player. You don’t want to disappoint and sometimes when you feel like you’re disappointing, that can pull you deeper in a shell. He just needs to play. He just needs to let it out and get after it and be who he is because he’s different than anybody we have on our team.

What do you think led to Bub having a quiet game but how encouraging was it that Jaland was able to come in and hit the ground running?

Capel: Bub, I think he didn’t make some shots he normally makes. He took what the defense gave him and didn’t force anything. Obviously he’s a guy on the scouting report. Right after Blake he’s the next guy. I thought he did a good job of letting the game come to him and not face anything and things like that. He’s not going to score and he may not score double figures every night but he can have an impact on the game. He had seven defensive rebounds, which is huge. He moved the ball and he did some good stuff for us.