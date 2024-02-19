Pitt head coach Jeff Capel met with the media on Monday morning as part of the weekly ACC coaches Zoom call. Capel discussed his team’s upcoming game with Wake Forest on Tuesday. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.

Looking back to that first meeting with Wake Forest, Efton Reid has some success against you guys and you put Will Jeffress on him at the end to slow him down. What can you do a little bit better to slow him down from the start?

Capel: I don’t know. I mean, he’s really good and they’re really good. They’re a very, very good, explosive offensive team. If you try to double, they have such great shooting around and playmaking. If you leave him by himself one on one, he’s shown that he can score the basketball at a really, really high percentage and doing it very efficiently. You just have to try and fight and try not to let him get to spots and hopefully you can contest shots and hopefully he misses some, but he’s a really good player.

How big of a role is your guy’s ability to rebound and play defense as one of the biggest factors for you guys to go into road environments and get wins?

Capel: Well I think in order to be a good team, you have to be able to do those two things well. Period. Home, road, and certainly when you’re on the road there’s a toughness that your team has to have and a mindset and mentality to be able to out and deal with different types of teams, environments, and things like that. Defense and rebounding are normally two things that travel and so if you can be consistently good there, I think you give yourself a chance. We’ve been fortunate and pretty good there and hopefully that is something that we can continue to do.

Taking into the 12 games in this calendar year, you’ve only committed more than ten turnovers three times. What has been the key?

Capel: Well, I think that’s an area where we’ve been pretty good all year. I think our guys have a good feel of what we want to do offensively. We’ve been able to play against different styles whether it’s physicality, pressure, and to be able to value the basketball regardless of the situation. Now that’s something that we need to be able to continue to do. Wake Forest can really apply pressure on the perimeter and watching them it looks like the ball screen defense, they’ve changed it a little bit from when we played them last time where they get after you a little bit more. It’s going to be really, really important in this next game because of how explosive they are offensively.

How do you limit turnovers so well with two freshman guards that handle the ball so often?

Capel: Yea, I mean those guys have gotten better as the season has gone on. The experience helps and being in different situations helps. Film study, practice, all of those things. Those guys having a pretty high IQ and being able to pick things up, I think all of those things help.

In relation to Blake Hinson and how much of a tough shot maker he is, is that more skill or mentality to be that kind of player?

Capel: I think it’s a little bit of both. You certainly have to have skill, but you have to have confidence and belief in yourself to be able to live with the results. And what I mean by that is that you have to be able to live if you miss and not let that affect or you get you down. That’s one of the things I admire about him. He’s willing to live with whatever result comes from some of those shots. It doesn’t get him down. It doesn’t get him where he stops believing in his ability to get hot and go on a run.

With the ACC returning to DC this year and you having one of the better players from the DMV on your roster. I wanted to ask you what it was about those guys that you like having on your team while you recruit them or is there something special or different about the brand of ball there?

Capel: We try to recruit good players from everywhere, but there is a lot of them from the DMV area. The high school basketball there is second to none. It’s arguably the best. You could have people in Chicago probably could probably argue about it. I know my home state of North Carolina, there would be some arguments. I heard the end of Micah’s (Shrewsberry) stuff and certainly Indiana and LA could probably have an argument, but it’s as good as any I’ve seen. The competition, the level of excellence from the coaches, the AAU scene with the programs there. And they practice and get after it and it’s not like the roll the ball there, they teach. And then because of that the competition level in that area, like you’ve got to bring it because if not no matter who you’re playing you can get embarrassed, you can get shown up. Then the pride and the pride they have in representing their area. They know the history, the know the guys that have came before them and grew up watching and they want to be in that spot. I think that’s what you get from the players there, guys who are well-coached, guys who are ultra-competitive, certainly talented. It’s great to be going back to DC. It’s a great basketball city, great sports city, it’s a great city and to be able to have the ACC Tournament there is really cool.

A few weeks ago I asked you about the future of the ACC Tournament with 18 teams and you were pretty outspoken and that you felt real March Madness meant everyone should be invited, but the decision out of the winter meetings is that the tournament is staying at 15 teams. What is your reaction to that and also why not 16 instead of 15?

Capel: Yea, I don’t know the answer to that. I didn’t really know what they decided on to be honest with you. I’ve been so locked-in to our team that I didn’t know that until you just said it. I don’t really have a response right now since I haven’t really looked at it. I do think all teams should be able to go and participate. That’s something I believe in strongly, but as far as anything else I didn’t know.

You have the best perimeter defense percentage-wise in the ACC. You guys did a good job at limiting them in the first meeting. What did you do well the last time and what do you need to keep in mind going into their home environment?

Capel: Last time, I thought we did some good things and we got a little bit lucky, too. They missed some that they normally make and probably we expect them to make at home. Number one, we have to limit their transition. They’re very good in transition, especially at home. Their crowd really gets into it and feeds off of it. Number two, we have to contain dribble penetration. They normally have three guys at least on the floor that can all dribble, pass, and shot. They can put the ball on the floor and create for themselves and others and then you have Carr who can step away and shoot the basketball and spread you out. Like I said, you have Efton inside that can score with his back to the basket. They’re a very difficult team to defend. You kind of have to pick your poison, You have to fight and play hard, follow a game plan, and then you’ve got to get a little bit lucky, too.

Blake has been getting all sorts of national attention after Saturday’s game and this morning as well. How does he deal with that or do you ever see him and his teammates talking about it with him?

Capel: Blake is the same every day, that’s one of the beautiful things about him. He’s already been in this morning and got his workout in that he does on the court. He’s the same every day and he’s just about being a really good teammate, being locked-in on what we’re trying to do, and trying to help us win. He’s a leader for our program and for our young guys and a great example of how to work and be a great teammate. He doesn’t get caught up in that stuff, I really don’t think he pays attention to it. I’ve never heard him talk about it. I really haven’t heard the guys talk about it. He just plays the game and takes the day that’s in front of him and tries to make the best of that day.