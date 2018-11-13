Capel: Well this was a really good win for us, we beat a good team. A team that has experience - their big guys played in the NCAA Tournament a couple of years ago. And a team that presented a different challenge from what we’ve seen so far this year in that the strength of their team are their post guys and I thought our guys did a really, really good job especially our post guys. I thought Kene Chukwuka and Terrell Brown did an outstanding job in this game - I thought they followed the game plan - I thought they ball-screened hard - I thought they rolled hard and they caught and they finished.

Defensively I thought we did a good job, those two kids that Varnado and Hicks are good, they’re experienced and we did a good job. They were 11-for-27 between them with Varnado being 5-for-15. So really pleased with the win, for us to have 20 assists on 30 field goals and only nine turnovers. In the second half we had 11 assists and one turnover, so I thought that was really good. It was a continuation of last game of us sharing the basketball and I thought for the most part our initial first shot defense was good.



We have to do a better job of rebounding the ball, especially our guards. If we’re down there battling trying to keep these bigs off, we have to gain rebounds. I’ve said it I don’t know how many times, we don’t have a guy that can pencil in for 8-10-11 per game, we have to do it as a group - we have to gain rebounds. We were tested in a different way today and I liked how we responded.

Xavier Johnson, you can see the stats but obviously taking a charge, forcing some defense -the little things, How advanced is he as a freshman?

Capel: He does a good job, he wants to be really good. He’s a willing listener, he wants to learn. You can coach him hard. He’s a worker, so he’s done a good job to this point. We need him to continue to be hungry which we know he will be, but he’s really done a good job especially with being thrown right into the fire.

When you were recruiting him (Johnson), were you expecting this much from him this soon? It’s almost like he expected it.

Capel: We thought he would be good and he’s right what I think is the best or one of the best high school leagues in the country and he was the player of the year in that league. He played on one of the bets AAU programs on arguably the toughest circuit and his AAU program won and he was a big part of that. He has worker’s mentality and he’s been taught from his AAU program - that guy coaches hard and he teaches those guys. His high school program, that guy coaches hard and he teaches those guys and so from that standpoint he is advanced because he’s been coached hard, he’s been taught and that’s why he’s such a willing listener and willing learner.

With Jared (Wilson-Frame), how much do you like bringing him off the bench to be that injection of offense for you guys?

Capel: Yea, it’s been good for us. That doesn’t mean it’s going to be his role throughout the season or going forward, but it’s been good for us. He’s been really good and he’s been efficient and that’s something we’ve talked about and I think he’s been able to be efficient because he trusts that if he’s open and if we do things the right way the ball will get to him and the ball will find him. If you get in the right way and the ball is moving and you have player movement - the ball has energy and it usually fins the right guy and if you’re playing the right way a lot of times good stuff can happen for you. We’ve been fortunate to be able to make shots from beyond three the past two games, but I think a big part of it is the quality of shots that we’ve gotten and guys have stepped up and knocked them in, especially Jared.

Beyond the final score have you seen steady improvement from the scrimmage to the exhibition game to these three games?

Capel: I have, and we have to continue to improve. One of the things and this may sound silly, but it’s a reality, but how do we handle a little bit of success? This is different for the guys in our program right now even the new guys this is different on this level. And how do you deal with it? How do you handle it? Success can make you soft sometimes, we can’t be that. We have to be the team that’s hungry. We have to do the little things - the taking charges, the executing hard, the screening hard, the rolling off a screen hard, sprinting in transition, being the first to the floor - all of those things we have to do that. I like how we progressed.

Again, I knew this team was good. Those post guys I coached against them two years ago in the NCAA Tournament and (Jordon) Varnado had 18 and 10 and (Alex) Hicks had 14 and 8 or 14 and 6, so I knew those two guys were really good. I knew (Javan) Johnson coming into this game was 7-of-9 from three and so we wanted to have an awareness for him and we did a good job. So I like how we were able to do a pretty good job on a game plan today and again playing against a little bit different style, a lot different style the first three games. Dayton was a little bit like this and the fact that they had a really good post player so I think that helped prepare us for this, but again hadn’t seen it in three games and so for us to do this job I’m really pleased with our guys, especially our post guys. Those guys have worked and for Kene and Terrell to come in and to have the impact they had, to have 25 points and 11 rebounds between the two of them is really, really good. I’m really proud of them, especially Terrell. He played eight minutes the last game and he came in in practice the past couple of days and did a good job and earned the minutes tonight and when he got in he made a big different, made a huge difference right away. He blocked a shot, he rolled, he caught it, he finished it. He caught a lob - he did a really, really good job and that’s what we need going forward.

Do you need yo see that assertiveness from you big guys wanting to get open?

Capel: Well we need to see them do their job: which is to run, to protect our basket, to rebound, to defend the ball screen, to ball screen themselves, and to rim-run hard and to catch-and-finish. Then occasionally we’ll throw it down to them if they have someone on their back and Terrell is probably the most advanced at that, he’s probably the best scorer on the block of all of them. Kene is different. Kene can pick-and-pop you saw he stepped out to the top of the key and made a three, we ran a play with an empty ball-screen and kicked it back to him. I have a lot of confidence in Kene shooting the ball, And then Peace is kind of the bruiser out of them, and so those guys collectively as a group have to do a good job and have to continue to get better and have to do their job and understand its different from everyone else.

This is back-to-back games where you shot the three well, do you see that becoming an identity for this team?

Capel: I hope so. Our identity though needs to be our defense and again it was a team under 35% from the floor. That needs to be our identity and then sharing the ball and playing the right way and if we do that we’ll live with the results. I’d love to be able to shoot like this all the time, but we know that doesn’t happen all the time even for the best shooters. The one thing that has to be consistent for us is our defense. The one thing that has to be consistent for us is our defense.

Terrell really came on strong from last season to tonight, how much of that version have you seen in practice?

Capel: I haven’t seen it a lot, but it’s something the past couple of days you’ve seen. You haven’t seen it consistent, you’ve seen it some, but we haven’t seen it consistent. The big thing with Terrell and this is something we’ve talked to him about when I first got here and have continued to talk to him about is his motor and when he plays with that he’s skilled, he has a good touch, he can affect shots and walling up and protecting the basket. He’s actually a pretty good passer, but the thing for him has been motor has to revved up all the time and playing at a proper pace.