So what’s it going to be like for your team playing a team like Saint Louis with four seniors - a tough physical team? Are you expecting a good test?

Definitely, they’re a really good team - well coached, they’re old, they have experience. Very tough, very physical. They are really good defensively and a very good offensive rebounding team, so we’re excited about the challenge. So we’re excited to get a chance to play in New York - play in this venue, and play against a really good team.

Are the freshman ready for their first road trip?

I think so. This will be a different, it’s not at home - it’s neutral so it will be different than it will be next Tuesday (at Iowa), but this will be good preparation and I’m anxious to see how we’ll be.

Will this be the best team you’ve played so far?

On tape? Yea. They’re undefeated, they’ve beaten two of the teams they’ve played so yea definitely I think they’ll be best team that we’ve played.

Do you think playing in that New York atmosphere will bring a lot of attention to this team if you have a good showing?

I hope so. Again we try to control what we can control, I’m more worried about if we’re going to be able to rebound, if we’re going to be able to block out, or if we are going to be to execute against their physicality, so I’m more concerned than people paying attention to us. I’m paying attention to us and I know the things that we have to do to become a better basketball team. So we’re just trying to concentrate and focus on those things.

Why is it important for your team to play games up there in that region? Is that something you would want to do as a head coach regardless or is it something that’s special because you’re Pitt, a program that’s had so many guys from New York City?

Well I think it’s both. As a fan of the game, New York is one of the best places to play because of their appreciation of the game and history of basketball in the city. So that’s definitely a part of it, but then also this program tied to New York from the old Big East to the Big East Tournaments to the number of players to the number of people that this university has that are in the New York/New Jersey area. It’s something forward that we would like to have that opportunity to do.

After the game Saturday you said you’d like to play a game there every year if you could and you’d also like to play an old Big East team opponent there if you could. Would you want to try to melt those two things together?

Yea; that’s something that we are going to look into doing and seeing if we can make that work. It’s something that we’d like to do - yes.

You’re going into a stretch here with two A-10 teams, a Big Ten team, and a Big 12 team in the next five games. Is this stretch important to see because it’s the closest to what ACC play is going to be like before you actually get into conference?

Definitely. I think the five games that we’ve had have helped prepare us for this stretch that we’re going to have right now. Obviously we know the competition will continue to become greater and to see where we are against this type of competition. This Saint Louis team is picked to win the A-10. Obviously Iowa is playing very, very well right now. Duquesne is really good, they had a lot of guys sitting out last year. Obviously West Virginia is really, really good and so it is a tough stretch for us and we’ll see where we are at the end of it. We’re going to take it game-by-game and right now our focus is on this one on Wednesday.

Obviously you knew a lot about Xavier (Johnson) before he got here, has he done anything in those first five games to surprise you? His athleticism, his confidence - anything like that?

I’d probably say his confidence. I knew he was a confident kid and that league he played in is as good as any high school league in the country and the competition level - you have to show up every day. I think the habits that he has, especially from his high school and the coaching that he had there and the AAU program and the coaching that he had there - he was always held accountable and he was always made to play hard.

So that’s not a surprise that he does those things here and that he has a passion for learning and he’s a gym rat and that’s not a surprise. I think probably the confidence level that he has in his game and his ability is something that is maybe a small bit of a surprise.

Malik (Ellison) came from Saint John’s so he’s going back to the New York area to play, has he been walking around with his preparation this week?

Yea I’m sure he is. He’s from there, he’s from New Jersey and so he’s from there and I’m sure he’ll have a lot of family there, but we can’t make it about that, we have to make it about us and what we have to do in order to beat an outstanding team.

What will Saint Louis do to try to slow down Johnson?

I don’t know, I would imagine against Seton Hall against their best player that I think he came into that game averaging 27 points a game they (Saint Louis) blitzed him every time he came off a ball screen and they doubled him, they tried to trap him, so I could see them doing something like that.

Sometimes what a team will do or a coach will do against a young kid is that they’ll try to switch defenses up. That’s something that I saw Saint Louis do against Troy - they switched defense up, so I’m not sure exactly what they’ll do, but I know they are a well-coached team. I know they are really good defensively, that’s what they hang their hat on, so it’s my job to have our team prepared for whatever we think they may do and we’ll be prepared for it.