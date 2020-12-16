Capel on Pitt's win over Miami
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel addressed the media following his team’s 70-55 win over Miami on Wednesday night. Here is a full rundown of everything Capel had to say after his team won its fifth-strai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news