Capel on North Carolina, a potential ACC Tournament, and more
Jeff Capel joined the ACC media call on Monday morning. He discussed a variety of topics including the Panthers next opponent: North Carolina. Here is a full rundown of the session. North Carolina ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news